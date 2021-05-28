Unusual Sports: The world of zorbing

This sport is quite simple: You climb into a big inflated ball and just let yourself roll down a hill. Sometimes the person is harnessed into the ball, but it is not required. The history of zorbing dates back to when hamster balls were invented in the 1970s. The balls were traditionally made for small rodent pets. Although the first instance of Zorbing was recorded in the 1980s when the Dangerous Sports Club constructed a hollow sphere of 23 meters with a space for placing two chairs inside it. Since then it has evolved in the mid 1990’s to what is known as Zorbing! David and Andrew Akers came up with the idea of Zorbing in Rotorua, New Zealand. Since that time this sport has evolved and expanded globally.