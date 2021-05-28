Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Unusual Sports: The world of zorbing

By Kelli Quick
lawrentian.com
 28 days ago

This sport is quite simple: You climb into a big inflated ball and just let yourself roll down a hill. Sometimes the person is harnessed into the ball, but it is not required. The history of zorbing dates back to when hamster balls were invented in the 1970s. The balls were traditionally made for small rodent pets. Although the first instance of Zorbing was recorded in the 1980s when the Dangerous Sports Club constructed a hollow sphere of 23 meters with a space for placing two chairs inside it. Since then it has evolved in the mid 1990’s to what is known as Zorbing! David and Andrew Akers came up with the idea of Zorbing in Rotorua, New Zealand. Since that time this sport has evolved and expanded globally.

www.lawrentian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Chan
Person
Steve Camp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zorbing#The Dangerous Sports Club#Operation Condor#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
New Zealand
News Break
Sports
Related
Rugbysportspromedia.com

Spark Sport secures 2021 Rugby League World Cup rights

RLWC will be Spark’s first entry into Rugby League. Platform to air 61 matches across the men's, women's and wheelchair tournaments. Event runs from 23rd October to 27th November in England. Subscription streaming service Spark Sport has won the rights to exclusively broadcast the 2021 Rugby League World Cup (RLWC2021)...
Gamblinggamingintelligence.com

Ezugi expands live lottery offering in South Africa with World Sports Betting

Evolution-owned Ezugi has launched a new live lottery game with South African retail betting operator World Sports Betting (WSB). Through a partnership with Evolution Services, the official reseller of Evolution’s brands in the country, Ezugi has rolled out its new Golden Balls lottery game across WSB outlets in Cape Town, South Africa.
Public Healthbostonsportsextra.com

What Young athletes Should Be Eating in Post-COVID 19 Sports World

With a return to sports on the horizon, nothing goes more supportive than some safe snacking options for an athlete or a young soccer player in this post-COVID time. Classic halftime snacks such as orange slices and other veggies are healthy options for before, during and after the training or the game. These are also affordable and easy to prepare for parents to give to their young sportsmen. Here are a few suggestions for athletes to follow while on the ground or having group training at Technofunc Fitness or some other training and fitness centers.
Swimming & SurfingPosted by
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Katie Ledecky’s Performance

Few athletes in the world, if any, are better at what they do than Katie Ledecky. The 24-year-old Washington, D.C. native is among the most-dominant athletes on the planet. Ledecky, a star for the U.S. swimming team, qualified on Saturday night for yet another event at the Tokyo Olympics. Ledecky...
Economydebatepost.com

Les Pinaults, 4th richest sport owners in the world

Even though the luxury industry has gone through a difficult year 2020, Stade Rennais investors they do not seem to know her. According to the magazine Forbes, the fortune of the Pinault family has increased by around 57%, which places it in fourth position in the ranking, of the richest sports franchise owners, with assets of around 36 billion euros. The founder of the luxury group Kering, François Pinault steps down from the podium; in 2020 he was 3rd. Despite everything, he is ahead of Dietrich Mateschitz, the co-creator of the Redbull company. Daniel Gilbert (Cleveland Cavaliers) will replace him this year, leading Indian businessman Mukesh Ambani, to whom the Mumbai Indians cricket team belongs.
Sportsscoopcube.com

Regional: 60 personalities from the world of sports support Carole Delga

The essentials More than 60 personalities from the world of sport, work or clubs have signed the call for support for the “L’Occitanie en Commun” list for the regional elections in Occitania, kept by Carole Delga. Among the signatories: Yoann Huget, former Stade Toulousain player or Mohamed Mimoune, world champion in English boxing.
Sportssportspromedia.com

At Large | World Test Championship encapsulates long-form sport’s conundrum

Someone, somewhere must have recorded the longest gap between the creation of a sporting discipline and the inauguration of a world championship. That answer was not found through some admittedly cursory research. Yet there is a fair shout that Test cricket, whose first international was played in 1877 – before the first modern Olympics, the first powered flight and the first motorcar – was near the top of the list before this week.
Video GamesDestructoid

Dodgeball Academia is a new sports RPG set in a world where dodgeball is life

Ever had a school day where you wish you could just play dodgeball all day? Well, Dodgeball Academia might just deliver that dream for you later this year. There are many important things in life, but in the world of Dodgeball Academia, it’s all about the schoolyard sport of dodgeball. Revealed yesterday, this sports RPG from developer Pocket Trap and Humble Games seems like a school-setting battle anime that’s all about dodgeball.
Lifestylearcamax.com

World's largest Rubik's cube assembled at Hong Kong mall

(UPI) A mall in Hong Kong broke a Guinness World Record when it commissioned the building of a Rubik's cube measuring 8.2 feet on each side. The Nina Mall in Hong Kong had a giant puzzle cube constructed on its premises and Guinness World Records shared a time-lapse video of the construction.
EconomyCaymanmama.com

UPLIFT11 making impact in the world of sports by representing the BEST talents across the globe – Press Release

Uplift11 is one of the fastest growing UK based sports management agency with a simple purpose, to uplift and fully maximise the potential of new and experienced talent in sports and to develop a truly rewarding career. Led by the English Football Association (FA) licensed players intermediary – Michael Ede, we predominantly operate in the UK with deal transactions across various continents.
AdvocacySFGate

Scale Media's Sports Nutrition Brand Essential Elements Launches 'Essential World Hydration' Campaign in Partnership with Water.org

New charity initiative will empower consumers to provide developing countries with safe water for an entire year. Essential Elements®, a modern sports nutrition brand powered by Scale Media, announces its charity partnership with Water.org to support Water.org in providing clean and safe water worldwide. Committed to advancing social causes, Essential Elements has launched its ‘Essential World Hydration’ campaign to address the lack of access to clean water in developing countries. Each purchase on ee.fit will supply one individual with safe water for an entire year through a donation to Water.org.
Worldeastlothiancourier.com

Turkish Grand Prix to replace cancelled Singapore race in October

Formula One bosses have announced that Turkey will fill the void left by the Singapore Grand Prix on October 3. The night race in Singapore was cancelled earlier this month following a series of Covid-19 travel restrictions in place in the city state. Turkey’s Istanbul Park – despite itself being...
Video Gamesnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Inside the ‘Deadly Serious’ World of E-Sports in South Korea | #education | #technology | #training

SEOUL — The students ate lunch in silence before gathering in a dimly lit room packed with high-powered computers. There, coaches helped them learn to outmaneuver opponents in a digital fantasy world fraught with ambushes and monsters. School was over by 5 p.m., but individual practice continued well into the night — all in a hard day’s work for the students at one of South Korea’s many e-sports academies.