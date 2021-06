----------------------------------------- Description of recovered footage follows:. The video on the phone starts on an elevator but you cannot see anything for a couple of seconds. You can only hear breathing. After the phone moves around a little, a bushy tail comes into view. The subject is wearing gym shorts. It is probably a wolf, but you never see anything above his waist. He did not know he was being recorded. (It was not clear until he begins speaking that the subject is male but that is the assumption going forward.) For our purposes, we will just assume he is a wolf though it is difficult to imagine that one of the known upper class wolves among those wealthy enough to have done this would in fact be decadent enough to have done it.