Photo provided by Office of Communications. This is kind of you to say but demonstrably false. I am by nature kind of a “try-hard,” according to local teens who live in my house. But whatever: this should not be a pejorative! It is 2021, we are all of us trying hard, and everybody deserves as much grace as can be extended (even terrible local teens). My students this year have certainly extended that grace to me, and I very much appreciate it.