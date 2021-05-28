Cancel
To jorts or not to jorts

By Kelly Foy
As the temperatures start rising, the long pants are being put away in the closet. Mostly, I’m ecstatic. Winter and COVID really were taking an intense toll on me. However, one qualm I have is that I don’t know which shorts are in style. Right? Is anyone else having this issue? Like… I feel as if I have the perfect winter wardrobe but when it comes to summer the one issue I find myself with is shorts! To my knowledge, I know denim is really really really in. SO, the safe bet is to probably stick with jorts. Which I have been, I love jorts. But, what about different styles of jorts. For example, I own a pair of paper bag waist jorts, but those don’t seem very “in” anymore and the LAST thing I want to be doing this summer is looking like a fool in the “wrong kind” of jorts.

