Families offer congratulations to their graduating seniors. These messages will be printed in the Sunday, June 13 edition of the Express-News. Another milestone has been reached in 2021. You have blessed us with many wonderful memories in Academics and Sports during your young life. We are very proud of these accomplishments and pray that God will continue blessing you in your endeavor to reach the stars with blazing success... so spread your wings and show the world what excellence has to offer with all your competitive, creative and loving spirit. Drew, "Congratulations on all your achievements and contributions with the Class of 2021" - A very proud and thankful Espinoza Family.