Vermont State Historic Sites open Saturday for 2021 season
Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Division for Historic Preservation is opening the State Historic Sites for the 2021 season. Opening on Saturday, May 29, are the President Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site in Plymouth Notch, Mount Independence State Historic Site in Orwell, and Bennington Battle Monument in Bennington. The observation deck of the Monument will be open again this season, affording visitors spectacular 360-degree views. On Friday, July 2, Hubbardton Battlefield in Hubbardton and Chimney Point in Addison will be opening to the public. The Senator Justin Morrill State Historic Site in Strafford will open its doors on Saturday, July 3.vermontbiz.com