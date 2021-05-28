In the blink of an eye, we have suddenly found ourselves with the last edition of The Book Club for this term. It feels like just yesterday I was writing my first recommendations for my favorite books for you all. I’ve loved writing this column and sharing book recommendations from both other Lawrentians and myself, and I hope you’ve been able to find a new book to read as a result. My goal for this summer is to get some reading time in so that I can come back next term with some fresh, new recommendations for you all to enjoy when you get into that next reading slump. For this last issue, I’ve decided to focus on books we haven’t quite read yet, AKA books in that tall summer “To-Be-Read” (TBR) pile.