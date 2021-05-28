Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

The Book Club

By Mikayla Henry
lawrentian.com
 28 days ago

In the blink of an eye, we have suddenly found ourselves with the last edition of The Book Club for this term. It feels like just yesterday I was writing my first recommendations for my favorite books for you all. I’ve loved writing this column and sharing book recommendations from both other Lawrentians and myself, and I hope you’ve been able to find a new book to read as a result. My goal for this summer is to get some reading time in so that I can come back next term with some fresh, new recommendations for you all to enjoy when you get into that next reading slump. For this last issue, I’ve decided to focus on books we haven’t quite read yet, AKA books in that tall summer “To-Be-Read” (TBR) pile.

www.lawrentian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakespeare
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Book Club#Lawrentians#Tbr#Indigenous#Lgbtq Fiction And Poetry#Appalachian Lgbtq#Queer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Louisville, KYPosted by
Today's Transitions

Book Club Checkin: Two Books: “The Snow Child” and “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue”

What do you do when your book club is on a break for the winter months to accommodate families for the holidays? You double down when you get back together, of course! That’s what the Louisville Book Babes did this spring for their first book club back together as a group. Since the group had trouble deciding on a book to read, they chose to read two. However, while The Snow Child by Eowyn Ivey and The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, by V.E. Schwab, are very different stories, they both deal with the theme of longing for human connection, which seems all too appropriate in the midst of a global pandemic.
Books & Literaturechangingaging.org

LIVE EVENT: Aging Magnificently Book Club

Sunday, Jun. 27th on zoom join Dr. Bill Thomas and discuss Aging Magnificently. Get the book and sign -up here. The journey matters and it begins here. Learning how to age magnificently can show us how to spark lives for others — and for ourselves. We are living inside a...
Elkins, WVTheInterMountain.com

D&E Upward Bound forms book club chapter

ELKINS — The Davis & Elkins College Upward Bound Program, in conjunction with the Council for Opportunity in Education (COE), is set to begin its summer book club chapter that will include weekly discussions with community leaders. The Good Trouble Book Club: Engaging Youth in a National Conversation about the Future of America will focus on “Across That Bridge” by the late Congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis.
Books & Literaturekuer.org

RadioWest Book Club: 'One Hundred Years Of Solitude''

On Monday, June 7, 2021, the RadioWest Book Club met via Zoom with Dr. Alejandro Quin to discuss One Hundred Years of Solitude, by Gabriel García Márquez. Dr. Alejandro Quin is an Associate Professor of Spanish and Latin American Studies at the University of Utah. RadioWest excutive producer Cristy Meiners...
Tallmadge, OHmytownneo.com

Library News: Book club offered for busy families

Sign up at read.akronlibrary.org or at your nearest Akron-Summit County Public Library, and receive your Mind, Body & Sole reading/exercise log. Tallmadge Tribe Book Club: "Paper Towns" by John Green. A book club for the busy family. No meetings, no deadlines, just good books! "Paper Towns" by John Green is...
Cincinnati, OHsage.com

Sage Book Club: #ForwardToFreedom books to celebrate Juneteenth

Perched high above the Ohio River Valley, Eden Park offers stunning views of downtown Cincinnati, the Ohio River, and neighboring Kentucky. It is also home to an annual Juneteenth celebration, which for me as a child marked the first “big” celebration of the summer. While I grew up celebrating Juneteenth,...
KidsMidland Reporter-Telegram

KidsPost Summer Book Club: 'Clues to the Universe'

- - - Do you have a journal or folder filled with your ideas, hopes and secrets? What if it fell into someone else's hands?. This is what happens when Benji Burns and Ro Ling Geraghty accidentally swap folders during science class. Ro's folder holds neat lists and diagrams. Benji's...
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Los Angeles Times

Oprah Winfrey picks Emancipation-era novel ‘The Sweetness of Water’ for book club

Oprah Winfrey announced Tuesday that her latest book club pick is “The Sweetness of Water,” a novel set in the waning days of the Civil War. Written by debut author Nathan Harris, the novel takes place after the Emancipation Proclamation and explores the closeness between two freedmen, brothers Prentiss and Landry, and their alliance with a Georgia farmer against the backdrop of Reconstruction.
Birmingham, ALbsc.edu

Virtual Book Clubs: Witty, Heartfelt Reads

Kick off your summer reading and join the Office of Alumni Engagement for book club!. This summer series marks one year of virtual book clubs held over Zoom and hosted by Birmingham-Southern alumni, faculty, and staff. Our summer 2021 clubs feature three clubs, three contemporary novels, and four members of the BSC community leading the discussions.
Brookfield, WIbrookfield.wi.us

"It's All Elementary" Mystery Book Club

If you can’t get enough of “who dun’ its” then this is the group for you! Current and classic mysteries are discussed in this easy going, but lively group. June selection - "Crooked House" by Agatha Christie. Note: On the date of each meeting, please check the sign in the...
Orange, CAcityoforange.org

Virtual Monday Mysteries Book Club (Online)

Whether you’ve joined us in the past or are new to the group, join our Monday Mysteries Book Club to discuss the plot twists and turns with fellow mystery aficionados. Our June discussion theme will focus on Mysteries Written Under Pen Names. Choose any mystery title written under a fictitious pen name or pseudonym. Share a brief summary about your selected title(s) and what you liked or didn't like about them.
Books & LiteratureSand Hills Express

Oprah reveals “The Sweetness of Water” as new book club selection

Oprah Winfrey joined “CBS This Morning” Tuesday to announce the latest page-turner for her book club. “So one of the great joys for me is finding new authors. And I am so thrilled to introduce you to a debut author with his debut book, ‘The Sweetness of Water,’ by Nathan Harris,” the talk show icon revealed.
Books & LiteratureTahlequah Daily Press

NSU Book Club takes on restorative justice themes

The Northeastern State University Book Club meets every other Tuesday in the John Vaughan Library Writing Center, and via Zoom, giving students, faculty and staff a chance to dive deep into conversations about their latest literary experiences. NSU already has a common read for RiverHawks to participate in, but Kendra...
Books & LiteratureThe Independent

Apparently it’s time for a Fifty Shades book club

Come to my book club,” said my neighbour Brenda when she stopped to pull an annoying weed from my front step last Wednesday morning. “I was going to sort the weeds out this afternoon…” I began but she waved my excuses away before setting about dead-heading one of my roses. Brenda has no horticultural boundaries.
Tupelo, MSwcbi.com

Boys And Girls Club Members Make ‘Squash Books’ At Art Camp

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – It will be anything but a boring summer for students at one camp. Debbie Long is teaching youngsters at Tupelo’s Northside Boys and Girls Club, how to properly fold paper for something called a “squash book.”. “It’s a fun little book that folds up really neat...
Books & Literaturebklynlibrary.org

The Macon Pageturners Book Club Reads A Short Story by Danielle Evans

The Macon Pageturners read and discuss fiction and non-fiction from across the African Diaspora. Occasionally we investigate works beyond the diaspora and consider how they resonate with our lives. We meet every first Friday online (though this month, because of the holiday we'll meet the second week) and have a casual conversation about the author and the major themes of the selection. You're welcome to join, even if you have yet to read the text.