Universal Heartthrob: Kevin Goggins

If you’ve spent much time on campus, especially in the wee hours of the morning on a Saturday, you probably know Security Night Shift Supervisor Kevin Goggins — more often known simply as Kevin. Goggins joined the Lawrence University Campus Safety team in August of 2012 — a fact that many who work with Kevin couldn’t seem to pinpoint. Many people, instead, said he’s been here forever; after all, he trained almost everyone on the team, according to Senior Lead Campus Safety Officer Brianna Bernard. This forever is coming to a close, though, as Kevin plans to retire at the end of this academic year after nearly nine years at Lawrence.