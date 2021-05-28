What’s on your mind, ants?

Pets are such a big part of our lives, but do you ever guess what they are thinking? Each week, I will take a different “pet” and write their “inner thoughts.”. Hey, what up? Yes you up there! Do you think about us down here? We ants march and you humans stomp. We follow trails and so do you, stepping on our fellow ant-comrades. We are so strong we hope that someday we can carry you humans away just like Bikini Bottom and make the entirety of one of your Hiett rooms an ant-only zone. Sorry, but you have to be this small to pass. We do actually make the rules. Give up your power up there and give in to the ants who are more united than divided, and we are happy to say that our lottery numbers are good enough to get that quad before you. And if not, don’t worry…we’ll move in around spring term, if that’s cool?