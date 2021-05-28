Cancel
Animals

What's on your mind, ants?

By Lauren Kelly
lawrentian.com
 28 days ago

Pets are such a big part of our lives, but do you ever guess what they are thinking? Each week, I will take a different “pet” and write their “inner thoughts.”. Hey, what up? Yes you up there! Do you think about us down here? We ants march and you humans stomp. We follow trails and so do you, stepping on our fellow ant-comrades. We are so strong we hope that someday we can carry you humans away just like Bikini Bottom and make the entirety of one of your Hiett rooms an ant-only zone. Sorry, but you have to be this small to pass. We do actually make the rules. Give up your power up there and give in to the ants who are more united than divided, and we are happy to say that our lottery numbers are good enough to get that quad before you. And if not, don’t worry…we’ll move in around spring term, if that’s cool?

www.lawrentian.com
By Johanna Hicks, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, Family & Community Health Agent, Hopkins County, [email protected]. Ahhh, summertime! Many thoughts turn to going to the lake or beach, enjoying watermelon and hot dogs, sleeping late, wearing comfortable clothing and flip flops, traveling, and kicking back and taking it easy. Those are all good, but for countless people, work goes on. While looking at my summer calendar, I’m almost overwhelmed at the number of days that are already booked with Zoom and Teams meetings, face-to-face programs, camps, 4-H events, conferences, and so on. What I, along with many other people, need to remember, is to take time for rest – computer turned off, work put to the side, scheduling stopped, and truly taking time to spend alone for unwinding or for quality time with family and friends.
