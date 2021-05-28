Title IX transition continues, new interim coordinator begins work
On May 6, Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion and Associate Dean of the Faculty Dr. Kimberly Barrett announced that Martha Compton will serve as the Interim Coordinator of Equity & Title IX Coordinator. Compton is the Director of Strategic Partnerships and Client Relations at Grand River Solutions. In the email, Barrett stated that Compton "is a nationally recognized expert in Title IX and student conduct and recently completed her term as President of the Association for Student Conduct Administration."