Dear Daddy, To my pilot, my hero, my sweet father, this day is for you. What an honor it is to be your daughter. Your service and sacrifice will never be forgotten nor your bravery and courage. All gave some, some gave all so the many men and women like you will always be remembered. I’m so glad you never hold to retire your wings, even in heaven. If heaven wasn’t so far away I’d pick up my things and go visit you for the day. You still serve as my inspiration and the person that fuels my passion. I only hope to make you proud and continue to achieve the dreams you had for me. Just like you told me in your last letter to me all those years ago, I am still taking care of mom and enjoying the spring as well as the many joys life has to offer. Can’t wait to see you someday soon. Love Always, Your Little Girl.