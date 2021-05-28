Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lodi, WI

Vaccine clinic planned in Lodi

Wiscnews.com
 18 days ago

Columbia County Public Health will host a free walk-in clinic for the Johnson & Johnson “one and done” COVID-19 vaccine from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Lodi United Methodist Church, 130 Locust St. Follow directional signs to enter the facility. Appointments are not necessary, but pre-registration is...

www.wiscnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lodi, WI
Local
Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Wisconsin Health
County
Columbia County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Columbia County, WI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walk In Clinic#Covid 19 Vaccine#The Johnson Johnson#Aspx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Wisconsin StateWISN

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 6,976 deaths

MILWAUKEE — Get the latest information on the coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Wisconsin and resources to keep you and your family safe and prepared. At least 4,921,930 vaccines have been administered as of Wednesday. At least 607,138 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin since the outbreak began. 106,451...
Wisconsin StateWISN

CDC's new mask guidance has impacts on rules in Wisconsin cities

MILWAUKEE — From city to city and store to store, there seem to be different rules about when to wear face masks. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention abruptly changed its guidance last Thursday, saying fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks. Local health departments and residents...
Wisconsin StateWSAW

Mobile food pantry held Tuesdays in May in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A mobile food pantry will be held May 18 and May 25 from 10 a.m. to noon in Wisconsin Rapids. Food boxes will be distributed to those in need at the WR City Garage located at 1441 Chase Street in Wisconsin Rapids. Food is distributed on a first-come-first-served basis.
Wisconsin StateWEAU-TV 13

COVID-19 cases, deaths continue to fall in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - COVID-19 cases and deaths due to COVID-19 are both trending sharply downwards even as the rate of vaccination in Wisconsin continues to slow down, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services. Overall in the state, DHS reports nearly 40% of residents have completed...
Wisconsin StateFox11online.com

Wisconsin reports fewest new COVID-19 cases in more than a year

MADISON (WLUK) -- Wisconsin confirmed its fewest new single-day coronavirus infections in more than a year on Monday. The state Department of Health Services reported 116 new positive tests, the fewest since 87 were reported on April 13, 2020. Monday's 116 positives were 4.9% of the 2,345 people tested. The seven-day average of new cases fell to 424, its lowest level since March 23.
Wisconsin StateAPG of Wisconsin

County fairs around Wisconsin preparing for in-person events

MADISON (AP) — With the Wisconsin State Fair returning this summer, county fairs around the state are also gearing up to return to in-person events this year. Tom Barnett is coordinator of the Oneida County Fair. His county was one of many that decided to cancel its fair last year due to concerns about COVID-19. But Barnett said they decided at the start of this year that they would be bringing back the fair no matter what in 2021.
Wisconsin Stateuwosh.edu

With new Center for Literacy Educators and Leaders, UWO to give boost to Wisconsin schools

A new University of Wisconsin Oshkosh endeavor will strengthen children’s reading and writing education in northeast Wisconsin and beyond. The Center for Literacy Educators and Leaders offers a range of services to Wisconsin schools and school districts. The goal is to enhance the knowledge, skills and perspectives of PK-12 teachers to better prepare students with literacy skills necessary for success in school, in future careers and in their communities. Additionally, the Center will help school and school district leaders to develop and lead effective programs of literacy instruction.
Madison, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin COVID cases up 116, no new deaths: State officials

MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin increased by 116 Monday, May 17, for a total of 606,274, state health officials reported. There have been 6,958 deaths in the state, with no new deaths reported Monday. Among those who have tested positive for COVID-19, 30,250...
Wisconsin StateDaily Telegram

58 people test positive for COVID-19 in Northwestern Wisconsin

They were reported as follows: 16 in Rusk County; 10 in each Burnett and Sawyer counties; five in each Douglas, Taylor and Washburn counties; three in Ashland County; two in each Bayfield and Price counties. No new cases have been reported since Friday in Iron County. Statewide, an additional 898...
Wisconsin StateWEAU-TV 13

Ballots sent out for Ginseng Board of Wisconsin election

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s time for Wisconsin’s ginseng growers to have their turn at electing members for their check-off promotional board. Nominees have been named and ballots have are being distributed for the Ginseng Board of Wisconsin election. Three candidates for three seats on the board are Joe Heil of Edgar, David Schumacher of Marathon and Meilyn V. Xiong of Wausau. Write-in candidates also may be considered. Ballots must be returned to the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection by June 15, via mail or e-mail. Wisconsin ginseng growers who don’t receive a ballot by May 22 should contact the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, which oversees state check-off promotional board elections.
Wisconsin Stateantigojournal.com

Ballots for Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin board election due Saturday

MADISON – Dairy farmers in eight Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board (WMMB) districts have until Saturday to vote on the board of cirectors candidates in their respective district. The following candidates are certified as eligible for election and listed on the ballot:. District 2 – Florence, Forest, Langlade, Marinette, Oconto, and...