Shell to Appeal a Court Order to Reduce Emissions

By Allen Good, CFA
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRuling on a claim brought by a collection of environmental groups that Shell (RDS.A) has an obligation to contribute to the prevention of climate change through corporate policy, a Dutch District Court ordered on May 26 that Shell must reduce its CO2 emissions, including Scope 1, 2 and 3 by 45% by 2030 from 2019 levels. Shell asserted the complaint exceeded the lawmaking function of the court. The court disagreed and decided it could determine if Shell had a legal obligation to reduce emissions under Dutch civil code. Shell has already said it will appeal. Market reaction was muted with Shell shares trading slightly lower than peers on May 27. Our fair value estimate and moat rating are unchanged.

