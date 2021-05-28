Corbin Man Killed In Laurel County Crash

Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Deputy Travis Napier along with K-9/Shift Sgt. Gary Mehler , K-9 Deputy Jake Miller and Major Chuck Johnson were called out to a single vehicle crash on KY 312 in the Keavy area. Deputies say apparently a 1992 red Ford pickup was traveling east on KY 312 when it left the road hitting a tree. The driver, 55-year-old Damon Longsworth of Corbin, sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Laurel County Coroner’s Office. Also assisting at the scene: Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, London Laurel Rescue Squad, Keavy Volunteer Fire Department, and the Laurel County Coroner’s Office.