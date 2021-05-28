Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
London, KY

City Of London Town Center Concert Series Starts June 4th

By Dave Begley
somerset106.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday, June 4 will be a momentous day in downtown London with the Covid-delayed ribbon cutting for Town Center Park, followed by the kickoff of the inaugural Town Center Concert Series. This hometown celebration will feature free live music from local bands My Finest Hour and Sneaky Pete and headlined by country music performer Julie Roberts. Roberts made her debut in 2004 with the single “Break Down Here” which was a Top 20 hit on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. The live music will begin at 6:30 p.m. Spectators are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. Food trucks will be at Town Center dishing out a wide variety of fresh cuisine to enhance a wonderful evening of live performances in London’s beautiful new downtown park. Guests will be required to adhere to Covid-19 CDC Guidelines. The Town Center Concert Series will feature live music shows on July 2, August 6, and September 3. For more information visit http://www.londonky.gov/towncenter/ or https://visitlondonky.com/

www.somerset106.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
London, KY
Government
City
London, KY
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
London, KY
Entertainment
Local
Kentucky Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julie Roberts
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Town#City Of London#Live Music#Covid#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsCBS News

11 Republican senators agree to bipartisan infrastructure deal

Eleven Republican senators said Wednesday that they have agreed to an infrastructure deal crafted by a group of 20 senators from both parties, meaning that the Senate could advance a measure without resorting to the reconciliation process, which would have enabled the bill to pass without any Republican votes, if all the Democrats voted for it.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from the NYC Democratic mayoral debate

Eight Democrats vying to be New York City’s next mayor sparred over the most pressing issues facing the nation’s largest city on Wednesday in the final debate of the Democratic primary. The two-hour showdown presented the candidates with one last chance to make an impression on New Yorkers before voters...