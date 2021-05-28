City Of London Town Center Concert Series Starts June 4th

Friday, June 4 will be a momentous day in downtown London with the Covid-delayed ribbon cutting for Town Center Park, followed by the kickoff of the inaugural Town Center Concert Series. This hometown celebration will feature free live music from local bands My Finest Hour and Sneaky Pete and headlined by country music performer Julie Roberts. Roberts made her debut in 2004 with the single “Break Down Here” which was a Top 20 hit on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. The live music will begin at 6:30 p.m. Spectators are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. Food trucks will be at Town Center dishing out a wide variety of fresh cuisine to enhance a wonderful evening of live performances in London’s beautiful new downtown park. Guests will be required to adhere to Covid-19 CDC Guidelines. The Town Center Concert Series will feature live music shows on July 2, August 6, and September 3. For more information visit http://www.londonky.gov/towncenter/ or https://visitlondonky.com/