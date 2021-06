Do you love potatoes but think they're fattening? Potatoes are good for you and have one of the highest nutritional values in the produce department. At just 25 cents per serving, a medium potato (5.3 ounces), eaten with its skin on, has just 110 calories. Potatoes provide nearly half your daily value of vitamin C and are one of the best sources of potassium, which helps to maintain normal blood pressure. Potatoes also are naturally fat- and sodium-free and contain many of the nutrients that are recommended as part of a healthy diet.