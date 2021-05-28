Doctors Sue UC Davis Over Neuralink Monkey Experiments
DAVIS, Calif.—The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine—a national nonprofit with more than 17,000 doctor members—has filed a lawsuit against the University of California, Davis, today for withholding information concerning animal experiments conducted in association with the company Neuralink. In response to a public records request by the doctors’ group, UC Davis withheld almost all documents, claiming it was in the “public interest” to do so.www.pcrm.org