This is a sponsored feature. All opinions are 100% our own. — Seek out and take in-game photographs of Pokémon in their natural environments in theNew Pokémon Snap™ game! In this lively adventure, you can capture photos of Pokémon in their natural environments, uncover mysteries with new characters, edit your in-game photos and share them with players around the world! It’s safe to say this is a gaming experience you won’t want to miss. Here’s what you need to know about the game now available only for the Nintendo Switch family of systems — and how you can start playing today!