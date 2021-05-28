Common Mistakes Business Owners Make When Applying for a Loan

As an owner of a franchise, one of the biggest decisions you have to make is finding the right real estate for your businesses. Successful franchisees are constantly looking for ways to scale and obtain new locations. Everyone has heard the cliché — location, location, location as it pertains to property. It’s said that these are the three most important factors when it comes to purchasing real estate. The truth is that the location of your business is just one of the many factors a franchise owner should consider when looking for real estate. That being said, the location of your business is important, so be sure not to overlook these common mistakes franchisees encounter when looking for that perfect piece of real estate.