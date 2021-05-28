Cancel
Economy

How Do We Reckon With the Destructive History of Redlining?

 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe harmful practice began decades ago and the consequences it has had on society persist today. Redlining is a practice perpetuated by governments or corporations that systematically denies services to communities of color by placing these services out of reach. This practice has occurred on a wide scale in the United States and is one of the major factors that has contributed to income inequality and modern forms of segregation, especially in Black communities.

News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Mortgages
Alachua County, FLGainesville.com

History of redlining helps explain present-day injustices in the housing market

Redlining is the term used for the common 20th century practice where African Americans were discriminated against in housing markets and excluded from being able to obtain fair mortgages on account of their race. This practice became illegal just 53 years ago with the institution of the Civil Rights Act of 1968; however, this could not curb the widespread and damaging effects that lingered from redlining.
Societynewspressnow.com

History doomed to repeat if we don't learn from it

Someone on Facebook or in the “It’s Your Call” column lamented the fact that Critical Race Theory is being taught in schools. Their concern was a fear it would make white kids feel guilty and ashamed. Never mind the fact that history, as it stands, can make minorities feel inferior.
POTUSWashington Post

'We still have work to do': How to understand the new Juneteenth holiday

(RNS) — President Joe Biden signed legislation on Thursday (June 17) recognizing Juneteenth as a federal holiday, marking June 19 as a day to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States and be mindful of Black Americans’ struggles for freedom. Celebrated for more than 100 years, though mostly...
San Diego, CACoast News

Commentary: How do we shift the status quo when it comes to guns?

Every time another mass shooting occurs in the United States; a metronome continuously gains speed it seems where one side calls for action on stricter gun laws, the other offers “thoughts and prayers” and nothing seems to change. So, how do we actually change the status quo when it comes...
Politicsdailynewsen.com

MATT GAETZ SHARES A COLOSSAL SHIT FIT OVER MILITARY ACKNOWLEDGING RACISM Is REAL

The modern Republican Party's defining feature is its belief that systemic racism doesn't exist and that, if it is real, those who suffer from bigotry are actually white. GOP lawmakers and other conservatives hate critical race theory. This theory holds that the U.S. society is inherently racist and exists to perpetuate economic, social and political inequalities among white people and people of colour, especially Black people. Conservatives who have written entire books about liberals being "easy to trigger" throw fits at the mention of CRT and demand it be banned from schools. They also hysterically claim that it is child abuse. You'd think that they would listen to the U.S. military on the subjects it allows cadets to discuss before they send them off to defend the country. Republicans often talk a lot about how much they respect the military. You would be wrong to think otherwise!
Denver, COPosted by
Newsweek

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $2,000 Monthly Payment Petition Hits 2.4 Million Signatures

A petition for monthly stimulus checks surpassed 2.4 million signatures on Thursday, putting it only about 600,000 signatures away from its target goal of 3 million. Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner, started the petition last year when the pandemic forced the closure of businesses across the country. It's had a steady stream of supporters and despite states reopening businesses and lifting restrictions, people continue to sign the petition that urges Congress to take additional action.
Congress & Courtsnahbnow.com

U.S. Supreme Court Embraces Property Owner’s Right to Exclude

The U.S. Supreme Court today issued a Fifth Amendment “takings” decision that is a win for property owners. The Fifth Amendment provides that the government may not take private property unless it pays the owner just compensation. In this case, a California regulation granted labor organizers a right to access...
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Protesters Await Kamala Harris at Border With 'Que Mala' and 'Trump Won' Signs

Critics of Vice President Kamala Harris were lined up to protest early Friday morning ahead of the vice president's first visit to the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas. Harris, who President Joe Biden tasked with spearheading his administration's response to undocumented immigration and the influx of migrants at the border, is scheduled to visit the El Paso Central Processing Center, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facility, on Friday. The vice president will be joined by Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas as well as a couple of Democratic lawmakers.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Newsweek

Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Republicans Who Make Deal With Democrats 'Biggest Traitors'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has said Republicans who make a deal on infrastructure with Democrats are "traitors" if that agreement includes aspects of the Green New Deal. Greene, who represents Georgia's 14th congressional district, took to Twitter on Friday morning to slam her GOP colleagues after a bipartisan deal on infrastructure was announced a day earlier.
Entertainmentgettingsmart.com

How do we prepare students to flourish in a VUCA future?

Design schools for today — not for tomorrow. Our world and our future are said to be “VUCA” – Volatile, Uncertain, Complex, and Ambiguous. The acronym VUCA was first used by military strategists and trainers who were trying to explain the change in military operations post the Cold War. Just the literal sound of the acronym is a little scary. The idea underlying it — that the world is unpredictable and overwhelming — brings up a prickly sense of danger. After a year like 2020 where the only predictable thing was unpredictability, VUCA seems even more apt.
Indianapolis, INsavi.org

The Lasting Impacts of Segregation and Redlining

Although the Civil Rights Movement began to reshape race relations, especially by making segregation illegal, the policies and practices of a segregated society continue to influence American society. Residential housing is one area in which the impacts of housing discrimination are destructive and long-lasting. What is not so apparent to many citizens is the relationship between these discriminatory policies and current economic, health, and environmental outcomes.
Congress & Courtsagdaily.com

Supreme Court ruling upholds private property rights

In a victory for property owners, the Supreme Court of the United States affirmed that the government cannot force people to allow third parties to trespass on their private property. In Cedar Point Nursery v. Hassid, two California agriculture businesses challenged a state law that allowed unions to access private...
Public SafetyDeadline

“How Do We Not Know This Story?”: Brutal Incident From Civil Rights History Uncovered In ‘The Blinding Of Isaac Woodard’

In 1946, it took the blinding of an African-American Army veteran to get some white Americans to see — from a federal judge to the president of the United States. It was February of that year when 27-year-old Isaac Woodard stepped aboard a Greyhound bus in Augusta, GA, for a trip home to South Carolina, just hours after his discharge from serving in World War II. The journey would take him through the Jim Crow South, into a dark terrain of racial hatred.
HealthRWJF

How Do We Advance Health Equity for Asian Americans?

Advancing health equity for Asian Americans requires a new narrative and solutions that acknowledge our diversity. This can help address discrimination, poverty, poor health, and more. Both of us are proud of our immigrant roots and the paths our families forged after coming to the United States. Mona’s parents arrived...
Religionmybuckhannon.com

Death and religion: ‘Excess deaths’ sweep through Amish and Mennonite communities during COVID-19 pandemic

Sunday church service in Amish country is more than just belting out hymns, reading Bible passages and returning home an hour later to catch a football game or nap. It’s an all-day affair: A host family welcomes church members – between 20 to 40 families – into their home to worship and have fellowship with one another from morning to night. Church is a biweekly activity; each gathering takes place in a member’s home and is a key ritual in the Amish community which values in-person communication.
Labor IssuesVox

The Supreme Court just handed down disastrous news for unions

Since 1956, the Supreme Court has applied a well-established framework to businesses that wished to exclude union organizers from their property. On Wednesday, however, the Court effectively scrapped that framework — one that was already fairly restrictive of union organizing — and replaced it with something far more restrictive. In...
Economyinews.co.uk

How do we fix the gender pension gap? It starts in the workplace

Female breadwinners are on the rise in the UK, with almost one in four women earning more than their male partner last year. Yet, despite this shift in the traditional earning dynamic and a steady rise in female self-employment rates, there’s still a substantial difference in confidence between genders when it comes to managing personal finances.