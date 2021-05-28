How Do We Reckon With the Destructive History of Redlining?
The harmful practice began decades ago and the consequences it has had on society persist today. Redlining is a practice perpetuated by governments or corporations that systematically denies services to communities of color by placing these services out of reach. This practice has occurred on a wide scale in the United States and is one of the major factors that has contributed to income inequality and modern forms of segregation, especially in Black communities.studybreaks.com