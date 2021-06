It's a small step forward from Windows 10. A messy (but surprisingly stable) leak probably wasn't the way Microsoft wanted to introduce the world to Windows 11, but that didn't stop the company from launching its new OS today with a ton of fanfare. After all, a new version of Windows doesn't come around very often, right? So here's what's up with Windows 11: Like we saw in the leaked build, it's clearly evolving everything we saw in Windows 10. But there's an extra sheen of polish that's nice to see after spending six years with the last version. The new OS will be a free upgrade for Windows 10 users and start rolling out "this holiday".