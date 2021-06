H R Fluff and Stuff. There’s a lot to unpack there. (And by the way I hate that expression. “Let’s unpack this”. Who uses that phrase?) So anyway, let’s unpack this title. To my fellow children of the 70’s you may remember the children’s show H.R. Pufnstuf. To this day I still can’t exactly say why I liked the show. All very confusing. However the theme song went something like “Who’s your friend when things get rough …,you can’t do a little and you can’t do enough”. Almost 50 years to think about that and I still don’t know what it means or what that show was really about. Anyway that’s where we can start with the meaning of this blog entry’s title “H R Fluff and Stuff”.