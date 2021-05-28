A Quiet Place Part II has been a major hit for director John Krasinski, who has, whether he expected to or not, spawned one of the biggest franchises in movies right now. Funny enough, Krasinski initially didn’t want to make a sequel to A Quiet Place but, now, the franchise is has proven to be so successful that a third film has been given a release date by Paramount Pictures. Emily Blunt, Krasinski’s wife and the star of the films, has implied that there are many ideas where the franchise could go, so there are a number of possibilities for the film. But Krasinski won't be directing this particular project, and he's now commented on handing off the movie to a new director.