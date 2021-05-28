Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

A Quiet Place Part II

wcbe.org
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs good a PG-13 horror entertainment as you are likely to see anytime. The conceit about hearing works just as well in A Quiet Place Part II as it did in the blockbuster original. Blind aliens with super-sensitive hearing immobilize humanity by forcing it to shut up to shut out the ugly invaders. As for the monsters, mash up Alien with Jurassic Park—they’re pretty ugly if unimaginative. As for the silence, anytime cell phones are marginalized in life and in art is a good time.

www.wcbe.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Millicent Simmonds
Person
John Krasinski
Person
Emily Blunt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Quiet Place Part Ii#Art#Los Angeles Press Club#Movie Time#Cinema Classics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
InsideHook

UK Release of “A Quiet Place Part II” Criticized Over Shortage of Subtitled Screenings

The horror film A Quiet Place Part II has earned substantial acclaim since its release, with a number of glowing reviews singling out the work of Deaf actress Millicent Simmonds, who reprises her role from the 2018 film. While much of the first film involved its characters communicating using sign language, the sequel makes use of more dialogue; one review noted that it “has got approximately triple the amount of dialogue as the original.”
MoviesMovieWeb

A Quiet Place Part II Reclaims Box Office Throne with $11.6M Weekend Win

John Krasinski's massively popular horror sequel A Quiet Place 2 is also the first movie to earn over $100 million domestically since the pandemic began. After spending last weekend out of the number one position, A Quiet Place 2 is on top of the box office once again. John Krasinski's horror sequel narrowly beat out Jon M. Chu's In The Heights with $11.6 million for the top spot. In addition, A Quiet Place II is the first movie to cross the $100 million threshold at the domestic box office since the pandemic started early last year. As of this writing, the sequel has earned over $108 million domestically, which brings its global total to $161.3 million in just three weeks in theaters.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

John Krasinski: 5 Other Genres The A Quiet Place Part II Director Should Explore Next

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. He has done it. With the release of A Quiet Place Part II, a sequel to a hit thriller that subverts expectations by not sucking, John Krasinski has proven himself as a filmmaker with a kind of skill and versatility you only see once in a blue moon. He started off his career from behind the camera with indie dramedies Brief Interviews with Hideous Men (based on David Foster Wallace’s novel) in 2009 and 2016’s The Hollars before making an unexpected foray into horror movies with the first A Quiet Place in 2018.
MoviesComicBook

A Quiet Place Part II Reclaims the Top Spot at the Box Office as In the Heights Underperforms

A Quiet Place Part II has reclaimed the top spot at the box office. The victory comes after the film became the first post-pandemic movie to reach $100 million at the domestic box office. A Quiet Place Part II won the weekend with $11.65 million, bringing its domestic box office total to $109 million. It bested In the Heights, the musical that is underperforming, earning only $11.4 million in its first weekend after being projected to open with $20 million. Quiet Place Part II was one of the earliest films affected by the coronavirus pandemic. A Quiet Place Part II has received a warm reception from critics. ComicBoook.com's Charlie Ridgley giving it a four out of five review score:
Manhattan, NYNY Daily News

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ narrowly tops weekend box office over ‘In the Heights’

A box-office surprise gave “A Quiet Place Part II” the loudest weekend at North American theaters, narrowly beating the buzzy newcomer “In the Heights.”. The freaky “A Quiet Place” sequel grossed a projected $11.7 million domestically over the weekend to claim the top spot, with the movie musical “In the Heights” finishing second with an estimated $11.4 million.
MoviesMarietta Daily Journal

‘The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’ wins weekend box office as ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ increases pandemic record

Action thriller “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” gunned to the top of the box office in its debut, despite another buzzy weekend for “A Quiet Place Part II.”. Led by Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek, “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” made $11.6 million at North American theaters between Friday and Sunday to win the weekend, Variety reported.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

A Quiet Place Part II’s John Krasinski On Handing Off The Franchise’s Third Movie To A New Director

A Quiet Place Part II has been a major hit for director John Krasinski, who has, whether he expected to or not, spawned one of the biggest franchises in movies right now. Funny enough, Krasinski initially didn’t want to make a sequel to A Quiet Place but, now, the franchise is has proven to be so successful that a third film has been given a release date by Paramount Pictures. Emily Blunt, Krasinski’s wife and the star of the films, has implied that there are many ideas where the franchise could go, so there are a number of possibilities for the film. But Krasinski won't be directing this particular project, and he's now commented on handing off the movie to a new director.
Movieseaglevoice.com

‘A Quiet Place II’ review: Sequel outshines first installment

Everyone should watch “A Quiet Place” and “A Quiet Place II.” Not because they are the greatest movies ever made, but because all (most) movies are worth seeing. Too often movie goers are influenced by other people’s opinions of movies and miss out on seeing films they might have enjoyed. Who hasn’t said, “I really want to see that, it’s supposed to be really good” or avoided a movie because it received bad reviews?
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Ryan Reynolds' The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard Takes Down A Quiet Place Part II With A Mediocre Box Office Start

John Krasinski's A Quiet Place Part II has been a bulldozer at the box office since its premiere. Arriving it time for the Memorial Day holiday, the horror sequel put up some record-breaking numbers during its opening at the end of May, and then last week Jon M. Chu's In The Heights proved to be no match for it as it dominated in its second weekend. The film has provided some great signs for the return of the big screen experience, and it was the first release since the pandemic to make north of $100 million domestically – but now there has been a shift, as it no longer holds the distinction of being the "#1 Movie In America." Instead, that title now belongs to Patrick Hughes' The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard.