A Quiet Place Part II
As good a PG-13 horror entertainment as you are likely to see anytime. The conceit about hearing works just as well in A Quiet Place Part II as it did in the blockbuster original. Blind aliens with super-sensitive hearing immobilize humanity by forcing it to shut up to shut out the ugly invaders. As for the monsters, mash up Alien with Jurassic Park—they’re pretty ugly if unimaginative. As for the silence, anytime cell phones are marginalized in life and in art is a good time.www.wcbe.org