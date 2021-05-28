Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lackawanna County, PA

Flynn trips over rules, glides into Senate

By Roderick Random
Scranton Times
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s start with state Sen.-elect Marty Flynn winning a pretty solid victory in the special election for the 22nd Senate District seat. As of Friday, with the results not yet official, Flynn, Democratic representative of the 113th House District, had 30,548, or 51.7% of the vote; Lackawanna County Commissioner Chris Chermak, Republican, 22,464, 38%; Marlene Sebastianelli, Green, 5,373, 9.1%; and Nathan Covington, a Libertarian, 698, 1.2%.

www.thetimes-tribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lackawanna County, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
Scranton, PA
Government
County
Lackawanna County, PA
City
Scranton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Bizzarro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#Democratic#Republican#Green#Libertarian#Representatives Flynn#The Times Tribune#Flynn Co#Facebook#Democrats#Commonwealth Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Senate
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
IRS
Related
Congress & CourtsWOLF

The Volpe Report | Senator Marty Flynn

New PA Senator Marty Flynn was elected last month to represent the 22nd senatorial district which encompasses portions of Luzerne and Monroe counties as well as all of Lackawanna County. He won the special election to fill former Sen. John Blake's seat, who resigned to take a job on the staff of US Congressman Matt Cartwright.
Congress & Courtstucson.com

Letter: Kyrsten Sinema Defense of Senate Filibuster Rules

In your defense of retention of the current Senate filibuster rules, you outline its general history and use, so much of which had outright racially-motivated bases. You also insist that any changes in Senate practice should only be accomplished through appeals to reason and patriotism. The trouble with that approach...
Galveston, TXPosted by
Newsweek

Video of Moment Senate Passed Juneteenth Bill Viewed Over 700K Times

A video of the Senate unanimously agreeing to make Juneteenth a federal holiday has now been viewed more than 700,000 times as the bill heads to the House of Representatives. Juneteenth is a combination of "June" and "nineteenth" and it marks June 19, 1865, when the last enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, were informed that they were now free following the end of the Civil War.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
The Hill

Pennsylvania ends COVID-19 emergency declaration

Pennsylvania ended its COVID-19 emergency declaration on Tuesday after Gov. Tom Wolf ’s (D) administration certified election results from May that took away his power to uphold it. Pennsylvania voted in a May primary to take away some of Wolf’s authority over to his strict pandemic response, giving the decision...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats learn hard truths about Capitol breach

FBI Director Christopher Wray punched a sizable hole in the Democrats’ narrative about the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol complex. He reminded Democrats that the event was nothing like the “horror” of 9/11. He taught them that the word “insurrection” has a precise legal meaning and that he can’t use the term in the same way that Democrats hug the word. He also noted that there were three groups at the Capitol that day, and not all of them were committing violent crimes.
Iowa StateUS News and World Report

Iowa Senate Official Warned of Payback Over COVID-19 Inquiry

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The top administrator in the Republican-controlled Iowa Senate threatened retribution against a GOP appointee who oversees workplace safety after inspectors said they would make public their concerns about COVID-19 hazards at the Capitol, records show. Charlie Smithson, the secretary of the Senate, criticized Iowa Labor...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Message to Trump: This is why you lost the election

There is a compelling scene in the 2014 blockbuster movie “Guardians of the Galaxy” in which the Peter Quill character, played by Chris Pratt, is threatened by the Yondu character, played by Michael Rooker. Yondu looks menacingly into Quill’s eyes and declares, “When I picked you up as a kid, these boys wanted to eat you. ... I saved your life.” Quill screams back in his defense, “Oh, will you shut up about that? ... Normal people don’t even think about eating someone else, much less that person having to be grateful for it.”
Pennsylvania Stateinstitutionalinvestor.com

Amid Federal Investigation, Senator Sues PSERS Over Lack of Transparency

Amid a federal investigation into the Pennsylvania Public School Employees’ State Retirement System, one board member has sued the $64 billion pension fund in the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania. Senator Katie Muth, a democrat who has been on PSERS’ board since February, filed the complaint on Tuesday after “several months...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Bipartisan Senate group rules out tax hikes on infrastructure

A bipartisan Senate group is taking tax increases off the table as lawmakers try to craft an infrastructure proposal after GOP talks with the White House collapsed Tuesday. Raising taxes on high-income earners and corporations has been a key part of President Biden 's infrastructure plan, making it nearly impossible to garner enough GOP support for legislation that can clear the Senate.
Kansas City, MOnodawaybroadcasting.com

Making Changes to Residency Rules – State Senator Dan Hegeman

The Missouri General Assembly spent a great deal of time, over the past two years, working on changes to some of our state’s crime laws. This effort has resulted in a sweeping criminal justice reform measure that now awaits the governor’s signature. Senate Bill 53 & 60 is a compromise package that delves into how justice is administered in Missouri, more than the crimes and penalties themselves.
Casa Grande, AZpinalcentral.com

Filibuster rule for AZ Senate?

After reading Sen. Shope’s inspired defense of the U.S. Senate’s filibuster rule (Casa Grande Dispatch May 22), I am hopeful he will soon introduce a filibuster rule for the Arizona Senate. But why would Sen. Shope want to do that when the Arizona Senate operates on majority rule and Republicans...
Lebanon, NHValley News

Social issues hang over NH Senate budget vote

WEST LEBANON — Republican efforts to limit abortion, create a school voucher system and ban the teaching of critical race theory in public schools will take center stage Thursday as the New Hampshire Senate debates its version of the state’s two-year budget. Lawmakers representing the Upper Valley say they expect...