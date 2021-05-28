Flynn trips over rules, glides into Senate
Let’s start with state Sen.-elect Marty Flynn winning a pretty solid victory in the special election for the 22nd Senate District seat. As of Friday, with the results not yet official, Flynn, Democratic representative of the 113th House District, had 30,548, or 51.7% of the vote; Lackawanna County Commissioner Chris Chermak, Republican, 22,464, 38%; Marlene Sebastianelli, Green, 5,373, 9.1%; and Nathan Covington, a Libertarian, 698, 1.2%.www.thetimes-tribune.com