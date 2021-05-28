National Burger Day In East Texas: Support The Local Folks

Burgers are something most East Texans eat almost daily so it only makes sense that out of all the "national" days out there, we like this one a lot!. Of course burgers can be found at damn near every restaurant and menu in America because no matter what, you really can't screw up putting a piece of meat between two buns with toppings. Its one of the many foods that most of its goodness is dependent on what YOU put on it.