William “MoBetta” Ledbetter says he was attracted to the stand-up bass for a variety of reasons. Foremost among them — he thought it “looked so cool.”. “When I came to (N.C.) A&T, I noticed an old Kay bass sitting there in the music room,” he said. “It piqued my interest, and I would come and mess around on it. I was studying under Mondre Moffett (then director of the school’s Jazz Ensemble), and he said ‘You keep messing around and we’ll put you on that instrument in the band.’ I thought he was joking. But, then, I think it was a Wednesday, I walk into the room, and he says, “Congratulations Will, you’re playing bass now.’ I was like, ‘Whoa, you weren’t joking?’ This was my first year, and I was still playing a lot of guitar.”