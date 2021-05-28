Cancel
Available privy-marked 2021 Morgan dollars sell in minutes

By Paul Gilkes
coinworld.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe privy-marked 2021 Morgan dollars depict the respective historic Mint mark on a raised oval on the reverse, below the eagle’s tail feathers. The first two of five 2021 Morgan dollars to be offered by the U.S. Mint “sold out” in a matter of minutes May 24, eliciting numerous complaints from collectors shut out from successfully placing orders for the numismatic products.

