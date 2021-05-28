Available privy-marked 2021 Morgan dollars sell in minutes

Core bonds slid coming out of the weekend yesterday during a quiet trading session. Risk sentiment was alright, volatility again low. European equities printed minor gains. Tech in the US outperformed, with smart money sending the S&P500 and Nasdaq to a new all-time (closing) high in the final hour. Treasuries underperformed German Bunds, suggesting some nervousness among UST bulls ahead of Wednesday’s Fed policy meeting. Yields rose 1.1bps to 2.4 bps at the short end (up to three years) while advancing between 4.3-4.6 bps at tenors starting from 5 years. The 10y managed a close above first resistance around 1.47%. The US yield rise also inspired German/European rates. The German curve bear steepened with changes varying from 1 bp for the 2y to 2.3 bps for the 10y. The latter tested but finished just south of the -0.25% resistance. Peripheral spreads widened 1 bp, the exception being Greece (-1 bp). Greece’s 5y yield briefly turned negative for the first time ever yesterday, leaving Italy the only euro zone member with a positive 5y yield. Most G10 currencies traded within a -0.5/+0.5% range. The yen underperformed; USD/JPY capped 110. EUR/USD recovered a small piece of Friday’s losses to finish at 1.212. A return back north of 0.86 in EUR/GP failed even as PM Boris Johnson, as expected, postponed a full return to normal with a month, citing uncertainty on the spread of the Indian virus variant.