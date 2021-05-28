Congressman Pat Fallon introduces bipartisan legislation to prioritize Veteran employment after COVID-19 pandemic

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, joined "Your World" Wednesday stressing the importance of cracking down on hackers citing national, economic and health security risks are at stake. REP. PAT FALLON: And this is just so critically important, and unfortunately, when we pay off these cyber terrorists, we're going to get more of them. And you know, according to the FBI, with the Colonial Pipeline attack, it was based in Russia. And I think personally, Putin's looking the other way. And he's acting like much like Queen Elizabeth did 500 years ago with the privateers raiding Spanish Armada, they were raiding Spanish gold ships. Is this something he's harboring them? And we need to have consequences not only for the hackers, but for the Russian government as well, if indeed they are in cahoots with them.