Congressman Pat Fallon introduces bipartisan legislation to prioritize Veteran employment after COVID-19 pandemic
Today, U.S. Congressman Pat Fallon (TX-04) introduced bipartisan legislation to incentivize veteran employment following the devastating spike in veteran job losses during the COVID-19 pandemic. As businesses recover, reopen, and rehire workers following the pandemic, veterans are struggling to compete for positions in a job market that already tends to disproportionately affect them.myparistexas.com