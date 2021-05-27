Cancel
IID Files Response to Abatti’s Supreme Court Case

By Elizabeth Varin
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Imperial Irrigation District has filed its initial response to Imperial Valley grower, landowner and former elected official Michael Abatti’s U.S. Supreme Court case. Abatti filed a petition for “writ of certiorari” with the U.S. Supreme Court seeking review of the California Court of Appeal, Fourth Appellate District’s decision in Abatti v. Imperial Irrigation District.

