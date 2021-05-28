Cancel
Struggling with the Mortgage? Aid Coming to New York This Summer

By Mike Karolyi
 18 days ago
The vaccinations are increasing and the masks are coming off but there are millions of people still feeling the financial effects of the pandemic. If you are a homeowner having difficulty paying your mortgage, taxes, utilities, insurance or association dues help is on the way. Money Wise reports that nearly...

