Struggling with the Mortgage? Aid Coming to New York This Summer

Food delivery trends.Photo by Norma Mortenson on Pexels.com. Apart from hoarding toilet paper and panic buying, general consumer spending drastically dropped during the onset of the COVID-19 health crisis. In fact, statistics indicated that retail sales dropped by close to 10% in March of 2020. The subsequent lockdown measures and stay at home orders aimed at curbing the pandemic caused a significant disruption in the way people shop for everything from food, groceries, and other consumer goods. On the one hand, online food/grocery ordering and delivery have seen a significant increase as more people in cities that were under lockdown like New York spend more time indoors. On the other hand, the situation presented a number of opportunities for retailers to get a new lease of life for their business.