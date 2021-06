Food recalls are often a cause for some concern, since they usually mean there is something potentially seriously wrong with the item that can harm people's health if consumed. Items are frequently recalled if there is a fear they have been exposed to harmful bacteria that can make people sick (like salmonella), foreign objects (i.e. plastic) have somehow contaminated the food, or a potentially lethal allergen has not been noted on the label. However, that's not exactly the case with Redland's Dark Chocolate Covered Pistachios, which were recently recalled by the company.