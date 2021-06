Considering it was a must-win game Wednesday, it was a little startling, to say the least, to see the Mavs go old school. Rick Carlisle started 141/2 feet of center and power forward, then packed the paint like it was 1999. Almost expected Shaquille O’Neal to shed his plaid blazer and suit up. Carlisle didn’t stop there, either, calculating one bold move after another in an attempt to regain control of a series where no one’s safe at home.