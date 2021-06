The euro fluctuated during the trading session on Wednesday as we continue to hang around the 200-day EMA. Ultimately, the market is trying to gauge whether or not the concerns about the Federal Reserve tightening will continue to shudder through the marketplace, or are we going to become quite a bit more “risk on” going forward? This is a market that has a lot to think about as the 200-day EMA does tend to attract a lot of attention, and we have significant resistance just above.