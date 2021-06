Kelsey Henson early lifeKelsey Henson height and weightKelsey Henson kidsKelsey Henson career Kelsey Henson relationshipKelsey Henson marriageKelsey Henson husbandFAQs. Kelsey Henson is a fitness coach, famous wife and a prominent Canadian social media professional. She is famous because of her husband, Haftor Bjornsson. Her husband, Haftor Bjornsson, is recognised by several other names, such as "The Mountain", the character which he played in Game of Thrones and the world strongest man. Aside from their love, their disparity is another element that has received them huge publicity.