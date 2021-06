I wish someone explained to me what networking was earlier in life. I used to think it meant just going out five nights a week, meeting people, exchanging cards, and exchanging numbers but it actually doesn’t mean that. Networking should have a subtext under it that says “crafting relationships for life”. Networking doesn’t stop at a Friday night fashion event, meeting the editor of a magazine and emailing them the next day. Networking is taking your time to connect with people, find common ground, work with one another, lean on one another, and use one another to both of your advantages. That is the true meaning of networking.