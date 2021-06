Legendary season 2 premiered on HBO Max with the House of Tisci competing. The house is led by Mother Gia Tisci, aka Gia Banks. Mother Gia is a trans activist with a sizeable following on social media. With her house gaining attention on social media, new fans want to know more about her, including the scar on her face. Gia Tisci’s scar is something of a signature, and her fans want to know what it is and where it came from.