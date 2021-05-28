Pirates 1st baseman: What happened to Pirates number 38 Will Craig?

The Pirates will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in a three-game series that begins Tuesday at PNC Park. Here are some things to know about the defending World Series champions. The pitching staff is tough — All four members of this rotation who’ve started at least 11 games — Clayton Kershaw, Julio Urias, Walker Buehler and Trevor Bauer, the prize of the free agent market — have ERAs below the 3.50 mark. The fifth spot, which the Pirates will face Wednesday in between Buehler and Urias turns, has been more of a question mark following Dustin May’s season-ending injury. And still, the Dodgers are fourth in starter ERA at 3.07, trailing only the New York Mets, Chicago White Sox and San Francisco Giants. The bullpen isn’t much worse either, as it includes quality arms such as Kenley Jansen, Blake Treinen and David Price on the back end to help protect the leads starters given them. Overall, they’re one of the most dominant groups the Pirates have faced to this point, though perhaps that’s to be expected from a team coming off a championship. Nonetheless, the runs should be difficult to come by in this series.