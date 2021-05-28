Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Pirates 1st baseman: What happened to Pirates number 38 Will Craig?

By Joshua Rogers
thefocus.news
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePirates 1st baseman: What happened to Pirates number 38 Will Craig? The Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman made a comical blunder against the Chicago Cubs. Here’s what happened. Pirates 1st baseman makes epic mistake. Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Will Craig was ripped by Twitter recently over his horrendous blunder vs the...

www.thefocus.news
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willson Contreras
Person
Mark Madden
Person
Will Craig
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Cubs#El Mago#Pirates 1st#Ma#Sports Journalism#The Focus Include F1#Nba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
News Break
NFL
News Break
MLB
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLWVNews

Pirates fandom in one play

It’s tough being a Pirates fan, it has been for most of my life ever since Sid Bream, one of the slowest players in major league history, came across to score for the Braves in the National League Championship Series in 1992. The franchise has been adrift, or lost in the wilderness, you pick your favorite “lost never to be found” nature metaphor.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Pirates designate Will Craig for assignment

The Pirates announced Friday that they’ve reinstated right-hander JT Brubaker from the COVID-related injured list and, in order to clear a spot on the 40-man roster, designated first baseman Will Craig for assignment. Brubaker was placed on the COVID list earlier this week when he went through intake testing after spending a few days on the bereavement list.
MLBPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Pirates DFA Will Craig a week after viral gaffe against Cubs

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) — The Pittsburgh Pirates announced a roster update Friday evening. Pitcher JT Brubaker was reinstated back onto the active roster after being placed on the COVID-19/illness list. And in a corresponding move, infielder Will Craig was designated for assignment. Craig more recently made headlines for an...
MLBbutlerradio.com

Pirates Beat Marlins 9-2

The Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Marlins 9-2 Friday night. Ke’Bryan Hayes hit a two-run homerun in the first inning after Adam Frazier walked. Frazier and Reynolds both had multiple hits in the game as well. Pirates and Marlins will play again today at 4:05 p.m. WISR 680am will have coverage...
MLBwdadradio.com

PIRATES CLUBBED BY ROYALS AGAIN

The Pirates had a three-run lead heading into bottom of the fourth inning last night in Kansas City when starter Wil Crowe ran into trouble. Greg Brown has the story. Manager Derek Shelton says Crowe’s fastball command let him down. Crowe says he’s trying hard to turn a corner as...
MLBwesb.com

Pirates Trade Vargas For Cash

Two weeks after claiming utility man Ildemaro Vargas off waivers from the Chicago Cubs, the Pittsburgh Pirates traded him to the Arizona Diamondbacks yesterday for cash. Vargas, now 29, started his major-league career with the Diamondbacks in 2017 before splitting time last season between the Cubs and Minnesota Twins. The...
MLBCBS Sports

Pirates' Miguel Yajure: Showing improvement

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said Sunday that Yajure (elbow/forearm) "is feeling better" and will be re-evaluated in the next few days before the organization determines his next steps, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Yajure was recently moved to the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Indianapolis after he experienced...
MLBnumberfire.com

Ben Gamel in Pirates' Sunday lineup

PIttsburgh Pirates outfielder Ben Gamel is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Gamel is getting the nod in left field while batting seventh in the order against Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara. Our models project Gamel for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
MLBwbut.com

Royals sweep Pirates

The Kansas City Royals swept the short two-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates following a 10-5 victory last night. Will Crowe allowed eight earned runs on eight hits in four innings for the Pirates. His record dropped to 0-4 after he gave up home runs in the fourth and fifth innings, including a grand slam. The Pirates had four batters with two hits, including Adam Frazier, who raised his average to .335.
MLBpittsburghbaseball.com

Pirates Game Discussion: Pirates vs Marlins, 4:05 PM

The Pittsburgh Pirates (22-34) are at home for a four-game series against the Florida Marlins (24-31), with game three today at 4:05 PM. Chase De Jong will be on the mound for the Pirates, making his second start of the season. He allowed one run over five innings against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday. The Marlins are countering with left-hander Trevor Rogers, who will be making his 12th start. He has a 1.87 ERA in 62.2 innings, with 76 strikeouts and a 1.10 WHIP.
MLBchatsports.com

Marlins vs. Pirates Series Preview

Miami Marlins, Elieser Hernández, Pittsburgh Pirates, Starling Marte, Sandy Alcántara, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Ke'Bryan Hayes, WINZ, List of Silver Slugger Award winners at third base, Pittsburgh. The Miami Marlins head to the Steel City for a 4-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates this weekend. They’ll make a quick stop in...
MLBnumberfire.com

Jacob Stallings sitting on Sunday for Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jacob Stallings is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Stallings is being replaced behind the plate by Michael Perez against Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara. In 165 plate appearances this season, Stallings has a .243 batting average with a .756 OPS,...
MLBCBS Sports

Pirates' Ka'ai Tom: On bench again

Tom is not starting Tuesday's game against the Dodgers. Tom has yet to get into a groove since returning from the injured list May 29, going 3-for-18 with seven strikeouts and dealing with some wrist discomfort last week. Phillip Evans gets the start in left field Tuesday.
MLBwdadradio.com

PIRATES WELCOME DODGERS TO PNC PARK

The Pirates open a three-game series at PNC Park tonight against the LA Dodgers. The Pirates are still listing Mitch Keller as their starter for Thursday’s game. Keller left last Friday’s game in the second inning with what the team called “heat illness” and he later landed on the covid/injured list.
MLBchatsports.com

How does it feel to be a Pirates fan?

Boredom (n): the state of being bored. That’s straightforward enough, but we probably all already knew what the word “boredom” meant. Presently, we live in a world where you have the right — and often the ability — to avoid boredom. We have thousands of options, or more, with every entertainment choice we make. From Netflix and Hulu to WatchESPN and the MLB.tv app — and many more — choices are catered to us at every turn, offering our interests on a platter.
Grantsburg, WIBurnett County Sentinel

Pirate boys stifle the Eagles

The Grantsburg Pirates were able to upend conference rival Unity on Thursday, June 3 with an 11-1 win, requiring just five innings to shut down the Eagles at Grantsburg. Relying on strong plate performances, the Pirates were able to match the Eagles first inning run with their own mark on the scoreboard, in the first inning, and then they never looked back, scoring 4 runs in the second, and adding two more in the fourth and another four runs in the fifth inning, giving them a ten-run lead to make it a short, five inning night.
Ubly, MIHuron Daily Tribune

Pirates cruise to district baseball title

UBLY – Jace Knoblock turned in stellar hitting and pitching performances on Saturday to lead the Pirates to past North Huron to claim the District 111 baseball championship at Ubly High School by a score of 13-1. The Pirates will take on Marlette in the regional semifinals on Wednesday at Kingston High School. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.
MLBWJAC TV

Pirates rally past Marlins Thursday

PITTSBURGH -- Jacob Stallings hit a three-run double in the eighth inning, lifting the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 5-3 victory over the Miami Marlins. Trailing 3-2, the Pirates loaded the bases with two outs on a single by NL hits leader Adam Frazier and walks to Bryan Reynolds and Gregory Polanco. Stallings then doubled to left against Dylan Floro, sending the Marlins to their season-high sixth consecutive loss.
MLBVindy.com

Pirates beat Miami in 12 innings

PITTSBURGH — Jacob Stallings hit a game-ending single in the 12th inning that lifted the Pittsburgh Pirates over Miami 8-7 on Saturday and extended the Marlins’ longest losing streak in six years to eight games. Automatic runner Adam Frazier advanced to third on Ke’Bryan Hayes’ flyout leading off the 12th...
MLBPittsburgh Post-Gazette

What's new with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Pirates' next opponent?

The Pirates will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in a three-game series that begins Tuesday at PNC Park. Here are some things to know about the defending World Series champions. The pitching staff is tough — All four members of this rotation who’ve started at least 11 games — Clayton Kershaw, Julio Urias, Walker Buehler and Trevor Bauer, the prize of the free agent market — have ERAs below the 3.50 mark. The fifth spot, which the Pirates will face Wednesday in between Buehler and Urias turns, has been more of a question mark following Dustin May’s season-ending injury. And still, the Dodgers are fourth in starter ERA at 3.07, trailing only the New York Mets, Chicago White Sox and San Francisco Giants. The bullpen isn’t much worse either, as it includes quality arms such as Kenley Jansen, Blake Treinen and David Price on the back end to help protect the leads starters given them. Overall, they’re one of the most dominant groups the Pirates have faced to this point, though perhaps that’s to be expected from a team coming off a championship. Nonetheless, the runs should be difficult to come by in this series.