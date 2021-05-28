Near Memorial Day, a memorable reunion

(Alexandria, MN) Veterans in Douglas County had hoped for years that the new Veterans Memorial Park would be a place to come so no veteran would be forgotten. When the park opened in 2020, the pandemic changed a lot of the initial plans. A 4th of July grand opening was to have included a parade and thousands of people. Restrictions caused those plans to be cancelled. Several other ceremonies have taken place since, but nothing like Monday's Memorial Day activities. As has been the tradition for decades before, the day began with a parade down Broadway. The streets were once again lined with people, many sporting their red, white and blue. This year's parade went from north to south down Alexandria's main thoroughfare, ending at the site of Veterans Memorial Park at 8th and Broadway. Marking the end of the parade route was a huge United States flag strung high across Broadway, thanks to trucks from ALP Utilities and REA.