This summer the Museum at the Bighorns will host the Market at the Museum on the first Saturday of the month, June through September from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Market at the Museum will be on the museum’s porch allowing for a family friendly and open air event that locals and tourists can enjoy. The market has been in the works since the end of 2019, but could not launch last summer due to COVID-19.