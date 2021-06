Amazon has some great deals on a pair of Echos or a pair of Echo Dots for Prime members. Buying two Amazon Echos with promo code ECHOPRIME will drop the total price to $119.98. At $59.99 each, that would be the new lowest price that the Echo has ever been. I’m expecting a single Echo to be $69.99 during Prime Day next week, which is the lowest the Echo has been in the past. Similarly, buying two Echo Dots with promo code PDDOT2PK will drop them to $49.98 total. At $24.99 each, that is also the new lowest price for the Echo Dot. The lowest the Echo Dot has ever been in the past is $28.99, which is likely the price we’ll see for it during Prime Day. Echos and Echo Dots can both be grouped together to create a stereo pair if you’re planning to place them in the same room. Both the Echo and the Echo Dot can also be paired with Fire TVs and Fire TV Sticks (2017 or newer) to create a home theater speaker system.