Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Celebrating Teachers 2021

scetv.org
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarolina Classrooms is celebrating teachers! It has been a memorable school year with educators teaching virtually and face-to-face with students in their classrooms, often at the same time. Parents, grandparents, and other guardians stepped up to assist their kids with at-home learning. On this episode we will tell their stories and celebrate their hard work!

video.scetv.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carolina Classrooms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
Related
Lynn, MADaily Item

Lynn’s Aborn Elementary celebrates retiring kindergarten teacher

Students at Aborn Elementary School in Lynn celebrated kindergarten teacher Maureen Gallant with a surprise retirement party. Students at Aborn Elementary School in Lynn celebrated kindergarten teacher Maureen Gallant with a surprise retirement party. Students at Aborn Elementary School in Lynn celebrated kindergarten teacher Maureen Gallant with a surprise retirement...
Saint Louis, MOtimesnewspapers.com

Nipher Middle Teacher Honored

Kirkwood’s Nipher Middle School teacher Laura Schowalter was recently announced as a runner up for the 2021 Saint Louis Science Center and Carol B. and Jerome T. Loeb Prize for Excellence in Teaching Science and Mathematics. Schowalter was one of five St. Louis teachers honored this year. Finalists received their awards at a ceremony at the Science Center’s Omnimax Theater.
New York City, NYcityparksfoundation.org

CityParks Learn Teacher Training

Experiential Learning: Using Gardens as Outdoor Classrooms will provide teachers with academic and administrative tools to conduct science lessons using school gardens, community gardens, and local public green spaces as their outdoor classroom. Focusing on garden ecology, the training will equip teachers to plan and implement safe and effective outdoor lessons that provide students with hands-on experiences relative to their in-class curriculum. Special emphasis will be on integration of remote learning methods and creation of virtual content. The course curriculum pays special attention to the recommendations by the NYC DOE for excellence in environmental education particularly regarding place-based education and real-world experiences involving investigation, analysis and problem-solving. Activities are carefully aligned with the New York City Department of Education’s latest Science Scope and Sequence as well as the Next Generation Science Standards. Course content is drawn from the City Parks Foundation Learning Gardens program for elementary and middle school students. This program has served thousands of NYC public school students and assisted public schools to expand opportunities for students to learn science and for teachers to meet standards for over 20 years. For more information about this exciting, free opportunity, please email srose@cityparksfoundation.org.
Darlington County, SCHartsville News Journal

June Teacher Feature winners

The Darlington County School District’s Teacher Forum announced the Teacher Feature winners for June. The program recognizes one teacher from each school to honor excellence in education. Teacher Feature is coordinated by the district’s Teacher Forum, which is composed of each school’s Teacher of the Year. The purpose of the...
EducationFOX 40 News WICZ TV

Teacher of the Week: Carrie Luke

It's that time of the week once again, to honor teachers that have gone above and beyond for their students. This week's Teacher of the Week, brought to you by ETM Solar Works, is Carrie Luke. A 2nd grade teacher from Owego Apalachin School District. Carrie Luke was nominated due...
Kootenai, IDSaint Maries Gazette-Record

Kootenai rehires NISTAR teacher

Kootenai School District Trustees approved the re-hiring of English teacher Renee Barros-Evans at the June 14 meeting. Evans, a highly regarded teacher with multiple NISTAR awards, including this year, was not re-hired by the district earlier this year. That decision was made based on state policies that require positions filled by re-hired retired teachers be posted annually.
Environmentresilience.org

Teaching Environmental Teachers

Contribution to GTI Forum The Pedagogy of Transition. Thanks very much to the organizers and all the contributors to this forum. My contribution will be tactical, describing how I have worked to draw students into roles as stewards of both environmental and education systems (learning, in process, how deeply entwined these are).
Video Gameseducatorstechnology.com

Remote Learning with Games by Teachers

The popular platform Tinytap offers a wide variety of educational game-based resources to help students in their online learning. Educators are provided free access to these materials. As a teacher, simply log in to your Tinytap account, browse through the games. You can hone in your search by category. There are games for Math, language studies, Science and nature, ESL, and many more. You can also refine your search by age and language.
Trigg County, KYKentucky New Era

Program to provide 'coaches' for teachers

Trigg County Public Schools officials have given a nod of approval to a program that will provide a support system and instructional coaches for all of the district’s teachers. The Trigg County School Board approved the purchase of the program, Ed Connective, at its meeting on June 10 at the...
Medora, NDjournaltrib.com

Teachers attend state conference

Brook Volz, Lori Germundson, Jessica Farrow, Sarah Skarphol, Sarah Carkuff, and Deb DeMoe. Submitted photoSeveral educators and community members from the local area learned how to promote school, community and personal healthy lifestyle concepts at the 35th annual ND Roughrider Health Promotion Conference, June 1 - June 4, 2021 in Medora, North Dakota.
Educationstemettes.org

Welcome Teachers & Career Leaders

Sometimes it can feel like there’s so much you need to know when educating and nurturing a Stemette. We’re here to help. Join our Teachers Digest and get monthly resources for Teachers and Career Leaders packed full of STEM inspiration and engaging activities for your students. Inspirational profiles of women...
EducationMeadville Tribune

Special farewell to a special teacher

When second grader Harrison Conner recently approached Conneaut Valley Elementary teacher Barbara Heim with a rose on the lawn outside school, the moment had all the elements of a Hollywood tearjerker. Heim, a first grade teacher, was in the final days of a 29-year career there. She was being serenaded...
Educationarcamax.com

Teacher Questions Methods Of Substitute

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am an after-school program instructor at a public elementary school. I'm going on leave for a few weeks, and I had to train the substitute that will be taking over for me. I'm super-thankful that she could step in, but I immediately felt like something was off about her. I do not like the way she talks to my kids at all. The kids are very young and don't respond well to an aggressive teaching style such as hers. I feel really guilty about leaving them with someone I don't approve of. I'm not sure what type of say I have in this. Should I speak directly to her, or should I take it to a higher-up? I don't want to cause unnecessary tension. -- After-School Instructor.
Family RelationshipsThrive Global

Benefits of Parent-Teacher Relationship

Healthy communication between parents and teachers is always beneficial. Positive parent-teacher relationships have been shown to improve children’s academic performance, social skills, and emotional well-being. Children’s work habits, attitudes towards school, and grades are improving. They show better social skills, fewer behavioral problems, and a greater ability to adapt to...
Dequincy, LAdequincynews.com

Hollingsworth named teacher of year

Danette Hollingsworth was named 2020-21 DeQuincy Elementary School Teacher of the Year. Hollingworth received her teaching degree from McNeese State University in 1988. Her teaching career in Louisiana was one year in Merryville, and 16 years in Starks. During those years, she primarily taught second grade. She enjoyed implementing technology into the classroom for her students in the early 1990s.
Harrisonburg, VADaily News-Record

All City Teachers Declared Teacher Of The Year

After a year when teachers have gone above and beyond to provide engaging learning for students over a variety of virtual platforms, as well as in-person instruction, Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent Michael Richards said he felt that no single teacher for the division could be chosen as Teacher of the Year.
EducationJSTOR Daily

Stokely Carmichael, Radical Teacher

Educators often frame their work as preparing students to thrive in the world. But to the civil rights leaders who created the Mississippi Freedom Schools in the 1960s, the task was more like preparing students for a world that was determined not to let them thrive. Stephen Schneider explores what that looked like, focusing on a class taught by Stokely Carmichael, a leader of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC).
Sweetwater County, WYGreen River Star

District names teacher of the year

Brittney Montgomery has been selected as the Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Teacher of the Year. Montgomery is the epitome of what an "excellent teacher is" and is a great example of the type of teachers that we have at Sweetwater School District No. 2. Here are some comments,...
Educationrollercoaster.ie

Childcare-Primary Teacher D14

Hi there! My name is Aisling and I am 20 years old. I have currently been teaching in primary schools over the past few months and I am now looking for work over the summer. I am a very kind, friendly and upbeat person with good communication skills. I’m available all day Monday to Friday from the 10th – 23rd of July and then from the 7th of August – 12th of September (as I return to college). I can always make time to be available at the weekends and any evening to babysit.
EducationPost Register

Teacher of the Week: Megan Smith

Megan Smith is a second grade teacher at Jefferson Elementary School, where she has taught for eleven years. She also helps to teach with World Language Immersion Program: Spanish, English Partner Teacher, where she helps to teach her students ELA (reading, writing, grammar, spelling, vocabulary), and a small Math Review. What made you decide to be a teacher? I decided to be a teacher in High School. I was a Cross-Age Tutor and went to Mrs. McMurtry’s First Grade class. She saw a potential in me that I didn’t realize I had. I was able to work with students individually and even teach the whole class at times. I knew then Elementary Education is where I need to be. What do you enjoy about being a teacher? I enjoy learning more about each of my students and helping them learn how to read. I love when the students get to their “ah-ha” moment. That moment when they put all the pieces together and can apply all they have learned. What are some challenges? I feel that a challenge I face as an educator is getting things done during school hours. I take many things home and work at night to make sure I get all the things done to help my students grow. What is an experience you have had as a teacher that stands out to you? I think an experience that stands out to me the most as a teacher is that point in the year when you have developed a safe environment for your students to feel comfortable enough to challenge you, laugh with you, and ultimately love being in your classroom. Why did you decide to teach at the school you are currently at? I decided to teach at Jefferson Elementary because of the great staff and principal. It is a positive and supportive working environment. What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know? Many of my students don’t know that I was a struggling reader when I was in school. Math was and is my favorite subject. What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student? I think the biggest change in the Education System is the idea of a Professional Learning Community (PLC). When I first started teaching, I felt like I was my own island teaching alongside other teachers. After a few years PLC’s became a priority in the education system. A PLC is a way that we (teachers) come together to discuss how the students in our grade are doing to meet the standards. Instead of teaching alongside each other we work closer together to meet the needs of all students in our grade.