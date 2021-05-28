Cancel
Chemistry

Anaerobic Bacterium Helps Synthesize Catalysts to Split Hydrogen from Water

By AZoM
Azom.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers from KAUST have illustrated an economical and dependable method to synthesize highly active single-atom catalysts by utilizing the exceptional metal-reducing potential of the iron-breathing bacterium Geobacter sulfurreducens. The invention, which could significantly enhance the cost and efficiency of hydrogen production from water, emphasizes the role that could be played...

www.azom.com
