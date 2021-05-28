Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Preview: Hokko Life Promises a Relaxing Adventure

By Antal Bokor
Posted by 
Third Coast Review
Third Coast Review
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article2020 was definitely the year of Animal Crossing. It was the perfect storm of New Horizon’s release and a pandemic keeping everyone inside their homes, living out fantasies with their animal villagers. That’s why it’s not at all surprising that there are an increasing amount of Animal Crossing type games being readied for release. There is definitely a market for games that feature low stakes and relaxation in their main gameplay loop. Hokko Life is such a game, and it’s getting ready to enter into Early Access on Steam soon.

thirdcoastreview.com
Third Coast Review

Third Coast Review

Chicago, IL
187
Followers
1K+
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Third Coast Review is your source for Chicago arts, culture and news. From reviews and previews to recipes, events and breaking news, get it all at Third Coast Review

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Relaxation#Friendship#Adventure#Hokko Life#Patreon Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video GamesPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: Layers of Fear 2 Is a Solid Switch Port for Horror Fans

The Nintendo Switch is a surprisingly versatile console, and it has been home to games that only a few years ago seem like they’d never be on a handheld system. The system’s popularity has essentially opened the floodgates to third party developers taking popular games and porting them to the Nintendo Switch—and that’s something I can get behind. As a result of this, the Switch has a large catalog of horror games with Layers of Fear 2 now adding itself to the Switch’s burgeoning rosters.
Video GamesPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: Creative, Colorful and Strange, Biomutant Is Unique But Familiar

Video games, like any form of media, have evolved over the years. You can almost tell what games came from what generation/era based purely on aesthetics and sensibility. Biomutant feels like a game from yesteryear plopped into the current generation—like something that was conceived around the Dreamcast and PlayStation 2 generation, made with modern visuals and controls. A lot of modern influences are gone, or in the background. It’s a strange game that mixes its post-apocalyptic setting, anthropomorphic mutated animals, and a touch of eastern themes to create something simultaneously unique, but familiar.
Video GamesPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: Heroes of the Innersphere Releases Alongside Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries As it Finally Hits Steam

When Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries released as an Epic Games Store exclusive at the end of 2019, there were a lot of fans who were anticipating a Steam release left with a bitter taste in their mouths. Developer Piranha Games decided to go for that Epic Games Store money, despite its early campaign that had customers purchasing on a pledge-like tier system with one of the promises being a Steam key. Well, if you were one of those very early fans who decided to wait for the Steam release, it’s finally upon us. If you were hoping for some quality of life changes and improvements from the original release, you’re in luck—though Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries still might not be the game you were hoping for.
Video GamesPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: Siege Survival: Gloria Victis Is a Novel Look at the Human Cost of Medieval Siege Warfare

I never played Gloria Victis: Medieval MMORPG, the massively multiplayer online role-playing game that had a self-professed emphasis on realism. That game, released into Steam Early Access in 2016 is still in development. Armed with that limited knowledge, I was very surprised when I ended up getting into Siege Survival: Gloria Victis. I thought it would be a combat heavy game that focused on siege battles, taking place in the same world as its namesake massively multiplayer role-playing game. It’s my fault for not reading what was on the tin, so to speak. Siege Survival: Gloria Victis has the same low fantasy emphasis on realism, but went entirely in a direction I didn’t expect.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: Very Very Valet Is Only One ‘Very’ Worth of Good

It is very very easy to see what makes Very Very Valet special. Following in the footsteps of predecessors like Overcooked, Stretchers and Moving Out, it uses a well worn formula but expands it to new areas. In this specific case, being a valet in a world where everything is cartoonishly silly and the stakes aren’t nearly as high. Parking cars and returning them may seem boring but when car launchers, portals and other crazy contraptions are involved, the fun really ramps up.
Video GamesPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: Flowing Lights Is an Interesting Genre Mash-shmup

Flowing Lights is a throwback with a twist. This indie “arcade puzzle shooter” tries to walk in a lot of worlds. It’s a classic shoot ‘em up or “shmup” but uses an undulating geometric landscape and physics based gameplay to subvert that straight line of fire standard, meaning your bullets and all your alien enemies bullets literally twist and slide around in a sort of vaporwave style desolate neon world. But Flowing Lights doesn’t rest on its laurels with unique bullet bending gameplay alone, instead adding puzzle elements that make it more than a game where lightning reflexes reign.
Video GamesPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: Chaos Wastes Has Been a Breath of New Life for Vermintide 2

I’ve played a ton of Warhammer: Vermintide 2 since its release over three years ago. It’s been on/off again on my co-op group’s playlist for a long time, but it fell off our radar a bit through 2020. The release of the Grail Knight and Engineer career paths for Kruber and Bardin (respectively) gave us an excuse to play a few rounds, but nothing quite stuck. There was a feeling that nothing was quite the same after the disappointment that Winds of Magic ultimately turned out to be. When Chaos Wastes released, my group gave it a shot, but it didn’t initially stick. It’s true we liked the rogue-lite approach, but it wasn’t until about a week after the release of Chaos Wastes that we really started to get a hankering for more rat slaying.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Third Coast Review

Preview: Fight off the Apocalypse to a Great Soundtrack in The Last Spell

I love the concept of a dying world with the last glimmer of humanity hanging on against overwhelming odds. It’s a bleak, existential look that provides a bit of comfort just for the fact that, yeah, I’ll die, but so will everything else. Okay, maybe that’s a little dark, but The Last Spell has me thinking about the end of the world—specifically, one where man’s hubris has driven us to the brink, and the only way to eke out a victory is from the cusp of demise.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

How to Build a Bridge in Hokko Life

Are you wondering how to build a bridge in Hokko Life? In our Hokko Life Bridge Guide, we'll break down what you need to do to cross over the river and other gaps. If you want to build a bridge in Hokko Life, you're going to have to complete a few tasks first. Thankfully, all of the early missions can be completed in around an hour after you've started the game.
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

Hokko Life has good foundations, but needs work | Early Access impressions

After the flabbergasting success of Animal Crossing last year, it’s clear that a lot of people just want to potter around a town and relax in their free time. High octane gameplay is one thing, but have you ever tried arranging furniture or chatting to a sassy squirrel? It’s only natural that more games would try to capture that laid-back life sim magic, and Hokko Life is looking to do just that.
Video Gamesdreamwidth.org

Excavation Adventure

While hanging out and playing a board game, Bertil told Viveka and Zadia about a researcher who recently closed an excavation site due to monsters. At first, he thought it was just small talk. Then he remembered who he was talking to, and asked that they take him with them.
Video GamesPosted by
Third Coast Review

Preview: Survive, Build and Fight in Going Medieval

I haven’t really been a fan of city builders or management games when they have combat added in. But I haven’t really played a city builder like Going Medieval before. I don’t think I’ve had quite the same amount of culture shock regarding genres mashing up since I played Warcraft: Orcs Versus Humans after only knowing Sim City 2000. It’s not like Going Medieval is the first game to mash together city builder with combat elements–with its closest comparison in recent memory being Rimworld–it’s just my favorite version of it so far.
Video Gamesgamespace.com

Hokko Life is a Cozy Community Sim Now on Steam

Team17 and Wonderscope Games have announced the Steam early access launch of the “cozy community sim” Hokko Life. The game allows players to design and create every single aspect of their virtual homes. This includes everything imaginable including wallpaper, floor design, furniture placement, and much more. According to developers, this means players can “create their perfect laid-back life”.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Hokko Life Farming Update Arrives Next Month

The first Hokko Life update is already in the works and it's going to add a cool new feature to the game: you'll be able to play the Hokko Life Farming Update next month. Hokko Life is a brand-new game developed by Wonderscope and published by Team17; it's so new, in fact, that it just launched earlier today! This game aims to deliver an experience akin to Animal Crossing: New Horizons with a dash of Stardew Valley mixed in, and we now know that its next major update will focus on farming.
Video GamesPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: Despite Its Bumpy Start Elite Dangerous: Odyssey Has Been a Treat For this Seasoned Commander

Okay, so Elite Dangerous: Odyssey hasn’t had the smoothest rollout. Its first week was so plagued with issues, that Sir David Braben himself released an apology about the state of the game. But somehow, I missed all that. I have no doubts that reported disconnections were true, and I saw YouTube videos about the broken shaders, and the infinite blackness in some locations where reflection and light should be. But when I finally got around to playing Elite Dangerous: Odyssey, I had a smooth time. Not a perfect one, but definitely not the experience that others were having during the first week of it release.
Video Gameskeengamer.com

Hokko Life Early Access Now Available on Steam

Games like Animal Crossing, Stardew Valley, and Story of Seasons involve players controlling a character who moves to a village or rural environment and lives a blissful life where they are pretty much free to do whatever they please, and this is one of those games. As of June 2nd, Hokko Life is now available for Early Access on Steam.
Recipestechraptor.net

Hokko Life Guide for Beginners

Ready to go on a grand life sim adventure? Our Hokko Life Guide for Beginners will tell you everything you need to know to get started with this new game from Wonderscope and Team17. What is Hokko Life?. Hokko Life is a life sim that's kind of like a mix...