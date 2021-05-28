Preview: Hokko Life Promises a Relaxing Adventure
2020 was definitely the year of Animal Crossing. It was the perfect storm of New Horizon's release and a pandemic keeping everyone inside their homes, living out fantasies with their animal villagers. That's why it's not at all surprising that there are an increasing amount of Animal Crossing type games being readied for release. There is definitely a market for games that feature low stakes and relaxation in their main gameplay loop. Hokko Life is such a game, and it's getting ready to enter into Early Access on Steam soon.