Online therapy for autism

Ondine S. von Ehrenstein; Xin Cui; Qi Yan; Hilary Aralis; Beate Ritz. We examined associations between maternal smoking and autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in children in a statewide population-based cohort and sibling-comparison design using California birth records (n = 2,015,104) with information on maternal smoking, demographic factors, and pregnancy (2007–2010). ASD cases (n = 11,722) were identified through California Department of Developmental Services records with diagnoses based on the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders–IV-TR. We estimated odds ratios for ASD with and without intellectual disability in the full cohort using logistic regression and in a sibling comparison using conditional logistic regression. In the full cohort, the adjusted odds ratio for ASD and maternal smoking 3 months before/during pregnancy compared with nonsmoking was 1.15 (95% confidence interval (CI): 1.04, 1.26), and it was similar in cases with (odds ratio = 1.12, 95% CI: 0.84, 1.49) and without intellectual disability (odds ratio = 1.15, 95% CI: 1.04, 1.27). Heavy prenatal smoking (≥20 cigarettes/day in any trimester) was related to an odds ratio of 1.55 (95% CI: 1.21, 1.98). In the sibling comparison, the odds ratio for heavy smoking was similarly elevated but the confidence interval was wide. Our findings are consistent with an increased risk for ASD in offspring of mothers who smoked ≥20 cigarettes/day during pregnancy; associations with lighter smoking were weaker.