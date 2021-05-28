Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Online therapy for autism

doctortipster.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn compliance with the FTC guidelines, please assume the following about all links, posts, photos and other material on this website: (...) If you or your child is struggling with autism or other ASD disorders, then online therapy for autism can help you. It is an effective treatment option that can help you to find the right solutions. Online counseling for autism is also convenient and affordable.

www.doctortipster.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Behavior Therapy#Autism Spectrum Disorder#Adhd#Cbt#Aba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Autism
News Break
Technology
News Break
FTC
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Mental HealthMedicineNet.com

What Is an Example of Cognitive Therapy?

Cognitive therapy is based on the concept that our thoughts, emotions and behaviors are all connected, meaning that the way we think affects the way we feel. This type of therapy is also known as cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) because the goal is to help you identify problems in your thinking (cognitive) that affect the way you act (behavior).
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

When and How to End Therapy

Talking about an ending early on in therapy can prepare people for the inevitable. Some situations that can bring about an ending include reaching a point when one is happy, or changes in one's circumstances. Talking with a therapist about wanting to end treatment can help resolve any outstanding issues.
Mental Healthokrehab.org

Individual Therapy

We live in a fast-paced, outwardly-focused world with little time for self-exploration. Often we are not even aware of our own self-destructive thought patterns and behaviours until we hit rock bottom, struggling with an addiction that has turned our lives upside-down. Individual therapy is a chance to get to know...
Diseases & Treatmentsautismparentingmagazine.com

Understanding Overstimulation in Autism

Is the world too bright, too loud, too smelly…too everything for a brain in overdrive?. Most parents have witnessed a tantrum or two. A meltdown, or an autistic brain trying to control sensory overload with a challenged filtering system, cannot be equated to a tantrum. A tantrum is usually about...
HealthPosted by
SlashGear

Autism diagnosis software gets FDA authorization

The US Food and Drug Administration has authorized marketing for software designed to help diagnose autism spectrum disorder in young kids. The software, which is called Cognoa ASD Diagnosis Aid, is intended for healthcare providers who have observed possible ASD symptoms in toddlers and young children ages 18 months to 5 years.
Mental HealthHer Campus

Is Online Therapy Worth The Hype? 2 College Women Weigh In

Online therapy is really having its moment, between the COVID-19 pandemic causing nearly all services to go at least temporarily virtual and the general increase in popularity of digital wellness services in recent years, but is virtual therapy really worth the hype?. A recent study from the American Psychological Association...
Kidsparentmap.com

Screen Time Tips for Kids on the Autism Spectrum

Like any technology, electronic devices are a mixed bag of benefits and downsides. While they do offer an endless world of educational resources, their overuse may harm your child’s cognitive health. For example, one recent study found too much screen time shortens the attention spans of teenagers. And for children on the autism spectrum, digital devices may also interrupt valuable “quiet time.” Apps, games, ads and videos can become an overwhelming cacophony of sights and sounds. Too much can overstimulate the senses and raise anxiety levels.
Diseases & Treatmentsspectrumnews.org

Brain activity patterns may distinguish girls with autism

Autistic and non-autistic girls’ brains differ in activity in a way that autistic and non-autistic boys’ brains do not, according to a new study. This sex difference may stem from distinct patterns of gene expression during early development. The new findings lend support to the idea that autism has sex-specific...
Video Gamesthehustle.co

The rise of VR exposure therapy

Finally, virtual reality (VR) is actually good for something. Per The New York Times, there is growing popularity in VR exposure therapy to treat those suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other anxiety disorders. Thanks to the falling cost of recreational VR headsets, the practice is being heralded as...
Diseases & TreatmentsWebMD

FDA Approves Device to Help Diagnose Autism

June 03, 2021 -- The FDA has approved marketing for a device that will help diagnose autism spectrum disorder in children between the ages of 18 months and 5 years who show potential symptoms. Cognoa ASD Diagnosis Aid is a machine learning–based software program that receives information from parents or...
Mental Healthphilanthropynewsdigest.org

Promoting Readiness of Minors with Autism Spectrum Disorder

Youth with autism benefit significantly from programs and services designed to support their transition to adulthood, such as case management, employment services, benefits counseling, and financial education, a report from Mathematica finds. Funded by Autism Speaks, the report, Promoting Readiness of Minors with Autism Spectrum Disorder: Promoting Readiness of Minors with Autism Spectrum Disorder (66 pages, PDF), examined the impact of Promoting Readiness of Minors in Supplemental Security Income (PROMISE), a federal initiative aimed at facilitating a healthy transition to adulthood by supporting programs for youth between the ages of 14 and 16 who were receiving Supplemental Security Income and their families and found that PROMISE participants were substantially more likely than the control group to receive case management (66.3 percent vs. 40.8 percent), employment services (62.7 percent vs. 42 percent), financial education (25.6 percent vs. 15.3 percent), vocational rehabilitation services (17.4 percent vs. 3.2 percent), and benefits counseling (14.7 percent vs. 3.1 percent). According to the study, PROMISE had a positive impact on the employment and earnings of youth with ASD, with 27.1 percent of participants reporting having a paid job, compared with 13.5 percent among non-participants, and earning 65 percent more from those jobs.
Healthlabroots.com

Bilingualism Reduces Symptoms of Autism in Children

Researchers have shown that bilingualism can reduce symptoms of autism in children by compensating for deficits in theory of mind and executive functioning. Autism is one of the most common neurodevelopmental disorders, affecting over one in a hundred children. The condition is characterized by difficulty in what is known as ‘theory of mind’ and executive functioning. This makes it difficult for people with autism to engage in social interactions, particularly in understanding other peoples’ points of view, desires and emotions.
Diseases & Treatmentsspectrumnews.org

Q&A with Eric Hollander: Cannabis treatments for autism

Cannabis remains illegal at the federal level in the United States, but most states have legalized it for medical use — including 14 states that have approved cannabis for autism. As prohibition slowly lifts, scientists and families in the autism community are increasingly turning to cannabis and its constituent compounds to try to ease autism-related difficulties such as seizures and irritability.
Lakewood, COgoldentranscript.net

Firefly Autism not just for children

Firefly Autism, a Lakewood-based organization that’s been helping those diagnosed with autism for more than 20 years, is seeing new programs and possibilities emerge as COVID finally starts to retreat. Jesse Ogas, Executive Director/CEO of the nonprofit says Firefly had just moved into its newly purchased and renovated facility at...
Women's HealthMedscape News

Maternal Prenatal Smoking and Autism Spectrum Disorder in Offspring

Ondine S. von Ehrenstein; Xin Cui; Qi Yan; Hilary Aralis; Beate Ritz. We examined associations between maternal smoking and autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in children in a statewide population-based cohort and sibling-comparison design using California birth records (n = 2,015,104) with information on maternal smoking, demographic factors, and pregnancy (2007–2010). ASD cases (n = 11,722) were identified through California Department of Developmental Services records with diagnoses based on the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders–IV-TR. We estimated odds ratios for ASD with and without intellectual disability in the full cohort using logistic regression and in a sibling comparison using conditional logistic regression. In the full cohort, the adjusted odds ratio for ASD and maternal smoking 3 months before/during pregnancy compared with nonsmoking was 1.15 (95% confidence interval (CI): 1.04, 1.26), and it was similar in cases with (odds ratio = 1.12, 95% CI: 0.84, 1.49) and without intellectual disability (odds ratio = 1.15, 95% CI: 1.04, 1.27). Heavy prenatal smoking (≥20 cigarettes/day in any trimester) was related to an odds ratio of 1.55 (95% CI: 1.21, 1.98). In the sibling comparison, the odds ratio for heavy smoking was similarly elevated but the confidence interval was wide. Our findings are consistent with an increased risk for ASD in offspring of mothers who smoked ≥20 cigarettes/day during pregnancy; associations with lighter smoking were weaker.
Diseases & TreatmentsDaily Gazette

GUEST COLUMN: Adults with autism need access to employment

In the wake of an unprecedented year, many of us are all keenly aware of the difficulties that can come with finding and keeping a steady, good-paying job. However, for adults diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) or other developmental disability, this already difficult endeavor can be further complicated by a host of additional barriers.
New Albany, OHcolumbusnavigator.com

Lettuce Work Nursery Grows Opportunities For Adults With Autism

Maybe babysitting and dog sitting for your neighbors at 12 or scooping ice cream or serving pizza at 16? Jobs like these are how we learn to manage money, keep a schedule, and interact with a boss. These positions are crucial learning experiences before we graduate high school and enter the workforce. Unfortunately, jobs like these are not accessible to a lot of students with disabilities.
Mental Healthonartificialintelligence.com

AI Enhances Efficacy of Sleep Disorder Treatments

An algorithm based on 20,000 nights of sleep that can improve the diagnosis, treatment and our overall understanding of sleep disorders has been developed at the University of Copenhagen. Difficulty sleeping, sleep apnea and narcolepsy are among a range of sleep disorders that thousands of Danes suffer from. Furthermore, it is estimated that sleep apnea is undiagnosed in as many as 200,000 Danes.
Mental HealthPsych Centra

Psychotherapy Options for PTSD

Psychotherapy is often the go-to treatment for PTSD. But what specific types and approaches work best?. The symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) range from flashbacks to hypervigilance to interpersonal challenges. Symptoms can make it hard for you to function — not to mention bring along a great deal of distress.