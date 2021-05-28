Online therapy for autism

Youth with autism benefit significantly from programs and services designed to support their transition to adulthood, such as case management, employment services, benefits counseling, and financial education, a report from Mathematica finds. Funded by Autism Speaks, the report, Promoting Readiness of Minors with Autism Spectrum Disorder: Promoting Readiness of Minors with Autism Spectrum Disorder (66 pages, PDF), examined the impact of Promoting Readiness of Minors in Supplemental Security Income (PROMISE), a federal initiative aimed at facilitating a healthy transition to adulthood by supporting programs for youth between the ages of 14 and 16 who were receiving Supplemental Security Income and their families and found that PROMISE participants were substantially more likely than the control group to receive case management (66.3 percent vs. 40.8 percent), employment services (62.7 percent vs. 42 percent), financial education (25.6 percent vs. 15.3 percent), vocational rehabilitation services (17.4 percent vs. 3.2 percent), and benefits counseling (14.7 percent vs. 3.1 percent). According to the study, PROMISE had a positive impact on the employment and earnings of youth with ASD, with 27.1 percent of participants reporting having a paid job, compared with 13.5 percent among non-participants, and earning 65 percent more from those jobs.