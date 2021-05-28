Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Concordia, KS

18th Celebration of Orphan Train Riders to Showcase Diverse Talents at Four Free Events

Concordia Blade-Empire
 17 days ago

To kick off the Celebration this year, Susanna Pitzer of New York will read her children’s book about Elky, the little tin elephant who rode the Orphan Train with Mabel Gumersell and now lives in a display at the Orphan Train museum. Pitzer’s reading of “Mabel and Elky Ride the Orphan Train” will be held in the Broadway Plaza at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 3. Afterwards, books will be available for sale and the author will be on hand to autograph them.

www.bladeempire.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Concordia, KS
State
Virginia State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island University#New York City#Elky Ride#Notc#The Children S Village#City State#The Congressional Record#Ffpsa#Imprint#City Limits#Emporia State University#Mercy College#Kidder#The Orphan Train Movement#Orphan Trains
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Kansas StatePosted by
Only In Kansas

The Smallest State Park In Kansas, Mushroom Rock State Park Is A Sight To Be Seen

If you love the great outdoors, remarkable scenery, and exciting outdoor adventures, Kansas is the place to be. The Sunflower State boasts 28 state parks that are each a dream location for nature lovers and photographers alike. Mushroom Rock State Park is the smallest state park in Kansas but it is also one of the […] The post The Smallest State Park In Kansas, Mushroom Rock State Park Is A Sight To Be Seen appeared first on Only In Your State.