18th Celebration of Orphan Train Riders to Showcase Diverse Talents at Four Free Events

To kick off the Celebration this year, Susanna Pitzer of New York will read her children’s book about Elky, the little tin elephant who rode the Orphan Train with Mabel Gumersell and now lives in a display at the Orphan Train museum. Pitzer’s reading of “Mabel and Elky Ride the Orphan Train” will be held in the Broadway Plaza at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 3. Afterwards, books will be available for sale and the author will be on hand to autograph them.