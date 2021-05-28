Emma Stone Responds to Rumors She’s in the New ‘Spider-Man’

Spider-Man: No Way Home is a film surrounded by crazy rumors, and last week, the possible members of an interdimensional Sinister Six were revealed by one so-called "scooper." Those are far from the only baddies expected to appear in the film, though, with Marvel Studios reportedly pulling out some big names from the Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man franchises. That's a lot to fit into one film, but if we're getting the Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire versions of Spidey, then they need to face a huge threat!