51% of homes sold above listing price in May: Redfin
Continued inventory shortages and heightened buyer demand led to a red-hot May where nearly 60 percent of homes went under contract in two weeks. Even in the face of record-low inventory and skyrocketing median home prices, homebuyers aren’t giving up on their homeownership dreams, as evidenced by Redfin’s latest market report released on Friday. A whopping 51 percent of homes sold above listing price in May — almost double the rate from last year (26 percent).www.inman.com