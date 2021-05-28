Cancel
51% of homes sold above listing price in May: Redfin

By Marian McPherson
Inman.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContinued inventory shortages and heightened buyer demand led to a red-hot May where nearly 60 percent of homes went under contract in two weeks. Even in the face of record-low inventory and skyrocketing median home prices, homebuyers aren’t giving up on their homeownership dreams, as evidenced by Redfin’s latest market report released on Friday. A whopping 51 percent of homes sold above listing price in May — almost double the rate from last year (26 percent).

