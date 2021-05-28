Unbound Gravel will have live coverage on FloSports

Unbound Gravel’s 206-mile course covers unrelenting gravel farm roads around Emporia, Kansas. Sharp flint rocks treacherous winds and unpredictable thunderstorms make the unsupported event notorious. In 2019 nearly a third of the competitors pulled out of the race due to the conditions. Flat tires and gear malfunctions are common occurrences on course which makes choosing the proper build a key factor in reaching the finish line in downtown Emporia. Litespeed’s Watia gravel is the legacy titanium builder’s ideal blend of endurance, adventure and aggressive characteristics make it ready to handle the 14th running of Unbound Gravel. We selected the latest gravel drivetrain on the market, Campagnolo’s Ekar 13-speed, to put to the test through some of the roughest situations most riders will encounter.