Unbound Gravel will have live coverage on FloSports

By Abby Mickey
cyclingtips.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in history, a gravel race will be broadcast live. Garmin Unbound Gravel presented by Craft has partnered with FloSports to show the final 25 miles of the elite men’s and women’s races on Saturday, June 5th. With commentary from Frankie Andreu and Janel Spilkner, the broadcast...

cyclingtips.com
