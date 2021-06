WATERTOWN – Hylda Mary Buckley, 91, passed away peacefully on May 24, 2021, at the home she lived in for 53 years with her loving children by her side. Hylda was born in Cork, Ireland, to Hylda and Jack Ryan. She had a very happy childhood with her siblings, Audrey, Michael, Avice and Enid, and formed many dear, lifelong friendships.