Family Relationships

achieves joint custody of their children

By Explica .co
explica.co
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the article“There was a significant change in the custody agreements based on an extremely detailed decision made by the judge. Brad was just trying to spend more time with his children and it has become clear that she has done everything possible to avoid it. This trial lasted several months and there were a lot of witnesses, experts, therapists and others who have been with and around the children, and the decision was based on this, ”a source told Page Six.

OK! Magazine

'She Will Never Forgive Him': Angelina Jolie Is 'Bitterly Disappointed' With Court Ruling Giving Brad Pitt Joint Custody Of Their Children

Mama ain't happy! Angelina Jolie is apparently highly displeased with the court's decision to grant ex Brad Pitt joint custody of their children. Jolie and Pitt, who filed for divorce in 2016, share six children together: Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins, Vivienne and Knox, 12. After a nearly five month long legal battle for custody, Pitt was granted joint custody of the kids, excluding Maddox, who is no longer a minor.
San Francisco, CA

Death in Custody

SAN FRANCISCO — A federal court in California refused to dismiss state law claims against several police officers who forcibly restrained a mentally ill man who yelled, “I’m getting murdered right now,” and “you’re suffocating me,” before he stopped breathing and died. The coroner’s report for Jacob Bauer noted his cause of death was methamphetamine toxicity but that asphyxia while being placed in a restraining device by the police was also a condition that contributed to his death.
Harris County, TX

Theresa Balboa, suspect in Samuel Olson case, lost custody of her own children in 2019

HOUSTON — 29-year-old Theresa Balboa is currently charged in connection with the death of a child believed to be her boyfriend’s 6-year-old son, Samuel Olson. Samuel's father Dalton allowed Balboa to watch Samuel with an ex-boyfriend despite a protective order Dalton had against her. According to court documents, Balboa assaulted Dalton last November and she was ordered to stay away from him and his family.
Trouble Relationshiphip-hopvibe.com

Safaree Reportedly Wants Joint Custody of His and Erica Mena’s Daughter, Along With Their Second Baby That’s Arriving Next Month, as The Two Proceed With Divorce

Last month, Erica Mena ended up filing for divorce from Safaree, as this is in the midst of her being pregnant with their second child. The two teased a divorce last year, but the two ended up reconciling. Now, paperwork is being filed and discussions are already there regarding custody of their children.
Trouble Relationshipbbcgossip.com

Safaree And Erica Mena Disagree On Who Should Have Primary Custody Of Their Children Amid Divorce

Erica Mena filed for divorce from her estranged husband Safaree just a few weeks ago, on May 25th, and it looks like the battle over who gets what is already underway. The couple who have been married for less than two years are not on the same page about who should get custody of their daughter Safire and their baby on the way. Erica shocked everyone when she revealed that she was expecting her second child with Safaree on May 3rd. The child is due next month.
Trouble Relationshipworldnewsinfo4u.com

Messy Divorce Alert! Rob Riggle Accuses Estranged Wife Of SPYING On Him With Hidden Camera!

Whoa. We’ve seen some messy divorces in our time, but this is a seriously scary violation!. In case you missed it, one of the many, many relationships which didn’t survive the stress of the pandemic and lockdown was that of comedian Rob Riggle and his wife, Tiffany. Back in October, she filed for divorce after an astounding 23 years together, 21 of it as husband and wife.
Posted by
Daily Mail

One prisoner is dead and dozens poisoned after drinking disinfectant in notorious Bail jail where six Aussies are held

One prisoner has died and a further 12 remain in hospital after drinking disinfectant inside one of the world's most notorious jails. A female inmate at Bali's Kerobokan prison stole a 4.5 litre bottle of poison that was being used to clean the facility under coronavirus protocols before selling it to other prisoners disguised as a sugarcane liquor.
Trouble RelationshipRadar Online.com

Wendy William’s Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Unbothered After Photos Leak Of Him Hanging With ‘Mistress’ Who Broke Up His Marriage

Wendy Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter is living his best life and unfazed by photos leaking of his alleged mistress and love child. 48-year-old Kevin shared a selfie on social media which showed him sporting a little smirk while running errands near his home. Article continues below advertisement. Wendy’s ex doesn’t...
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix 'American Murder' Subject Still in Touch With Mistress That Sparked Family's Murder

Chris Watts, the American Murder Netflix docuseries subject who murdered his family, reportedly still speaks to the woman he claims led to him choosing his deadly path. Watts was convicted of murdering his pregnant wife, Shanann, and their two children, Bella and Celeste. The infamous true crime footnote pleaded guilty to the murders and claimed Nicole Kessinger was the driving factor behind the slayings.
Sex CrimesTMZ.com

Danny Masterson Claims Leah Remini Threatened Prosecutors, LAPD

Danny Masterson claims Leah Remini was pushing the LAPD to get him prosecuted in his rape case ... and threatened to put them on blast if they dropped the ball. In docs, obtained by TMZ, Masterson claims Leah's meddling in his case was so outrageous she had an LAPD detective named Becker, who allegedly moonlighted as her bodyguard, making calls about his rape case.
Relationshipsrealitytea.com

Gina Kirschenheiter’s Restraining Order Against Ex-Husband Has Been Dismissed For Their Kids’ “Best Interests”

Gina Kirschenheiter has had a difficult few years. First, we all witnessed Gina defend her husband, Matt Kirschenheiter, for not being present – at all – during her first season of Real Housewives of Orange County. After the season ended, it appeared her and Matt were working on their relationship. But in June 2019, Matt was arrested for domestic violence. Soon after, Gina filed a restraining order against him.
Posted by
The Independent

Mother speaks out after two young girls ‘dumped in sea by vengeful ex-partner’

The mother of two girls, aged six and one, who were allegedly kidnapped by their father has thanked the public for their unflinching support in an anguished letter she posted on her social media account. The older daughter’s body was found on 10 June in a bag dumped in the sea. Another empty bag — weighted down by an anchor — was found thousands of feet below the water’s surface off Tenerife in Spain. Euro News said the search for the one-year-old girl is still ongoing, however their mother Beatriz Zimmermann said the death of her two daughters will not...
Family RelationshipsThe Hollywood Gossip

Jessa Duggar to Break Family Tradition With Fourth Child

You aren't the only female member of this infamous family who is breaking from tradition. Granted, Jessa Duggar isn't out there offering up very personal sex advice or anything. But the 28-year old did just reveal something about her plans for something that's about to happen about nine months after...