achieves joint custody of their children
“There was a significant change in the custody agreements based on an extremely detailed decision made by the judge. Brad was just trying to spend more time with his children and it has become clear that she has done everything possible to avoid it. This trial lasted several months and there were a lot of witnesses, experts, therapists and others who have been with and around the children, and the decision was based on this, ”a source told Page Six.www.explica.co