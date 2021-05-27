achieves joint custody of their children

Erica Mena filed for divorce from her estranged husband Safaree just a few weeks ago, on May 25th, and it looks like the battle over who gets what is already underway. The couple who have been married for less than two years are not on the same page about who should get custody of their daughter Safire and their baby on the way. Erica shocked everyone when she revealed that she was expecting her second child with Safaree on May 3rd. The child is due next month.